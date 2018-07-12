The video allegedly showed a family, including two young girls, feeding a black bear that had wandered onto their property. (File image)

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service is investigating allegations a Vancouver-area family feed a mother black bear and her cub.

Conservation Officer Lonnie Schoenthal says a complaint was received on the government-run tip line that permits anonymous reporting of wildlife, fisheries or environmental infractions.

Videos posted to social media, but since removed, showed adults and children handing out food, including an entire roll of crackers, to the sow and cub though an open window of a home.

The videos, which have been circulating on several media outlets, show two girls hand-feeding a cub from a patio and an adult cracking open a sliding glass door to slip a roll of crackers to the mother bear, who snatches the food and walks away.

Schoenthal says in a release that feeding wildlife puts both humans and animals at risk and is an offence under the Wildlife Act, carrying a $345 fine.

He says the bears may have to be destroyed if they become a public nuisance.

“When you food condition an animal it begins to no longer eat its natural food sources and it believes it can approach people and receive a food reward,” says Schoenthal in a release.

“However, in doing that you are putting the bear and the public at risk.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Anti-smoking protest giving woman the creeps
Next story
Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

Just Posted

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Solid Waste Management Plan begins public consultation phase

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako updating a 20 year old strategy

Premier Horgan visits Fort St. James and region

On June 19, the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan, along with… Continue reading

Two Fort St. James residents charged after stolen property recovered

According to a news release issued by the Prince George RCMP, two… Continue reading

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

VIDEO: Police warn of ‘potential risk’ to Greater Toronto area

GTA increases police presence but would not specify what information they had received

B.C. singer up against Shania Twain for Canadian country music award

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

New bat moving into B.C.

Canyon bat recorded at Skaha Bluffs near Penticton

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

The Latest: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ leads all Emmy nominees

70th annual Emmy Awards nominations announced Thursday

B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide

Bullets hit a house in the 5200-block of Smith Avenue Wednesday

Most Read

  • Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

    PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

  • Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

    The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

  • Anti-smoking protest giving woman the creeps

    Dead snake, motor oil, rotting seafood among items left on rock where woman takes cigarette break