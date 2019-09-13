B.C. conservation officers: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Officers will be conducting ‘attractant audits’ and ticketing violators of the B.C. Wildlife Act

B.C. citizens are being warned against leaving anything outside a bear might find appetizing as the sleepy creatures will be out searching for food before the hibernation season.

“Bears are foraging for food before denning – meaning leaving out your garbage, pet food or fallen fruit can lure bears and create a public safety risk,” said the province’s conservation service.

Conservation officers will be patrolling residential, recreational, and commercial areas to conduct “attractant audits” and ticketing people for violations of the B.C. Wildlife Act. Penalties can range up to $575.

“Once animals become food-conditioned and habituated, they are dangerous to the public – these are not good candidates for relocation.”

The conservation services encourages citizens to report any wildlife incidents: 1-877-952-7277.

RELATED: Bears killed after clawing way into Sunshine Valley home

RELATED: How many bears live on Sumas Mountain?

Just Posted

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

Bargain Basement moves to a new location

Photos: Community based thrift store provides necessary resources to residents

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, Mackenzie worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

Vanderhoof athlete one in 100 chosen for the first RBC Training Ground national final

Speedskater Alison Desmarais is also the only northern B.C. athlete chosen for the event

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries files lawsuit in bid to race for U.S.

Two-time world champion wants to expedite release from national team after filing harassment claims

Absent Trudeau is main target in leaders’ first election debate

Vying for third place, both NDP and Green leaders paint Liberals and Tories as establishment parties

Federal leaders back with political families for Day 3 of campaign

Trudeau vows to eliminate ‘swipe fee’ on sales taxes that merchants must pay to credit card companies

B.C. conservation officers: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Officers will be conducting ‘attractant audits’ and ticketing violators of the B.C. Wildlife Act

New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat is looking forward to a little consistency

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Most Read