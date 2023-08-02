Dedication shapes a remarkable journey of love and community building: René Leidl

The journey of René Leidl to Fort St. James began with an unexpected turn of events, but it has evolved into a lifelong connection.

It was the recession and job loss on Vancouver Island which brought Leidl to Vanderhoof in 1982. After briefly moving away in 1988, Leidl ultimately chose to permanently settle in Fort St. James with her children and her new husband, attracted by the town’s lower cost of living and relaxed atmosphere.

Currently working at the Fort St. James National Historic Site, Leidl has led one of its signature attractions – the daily chicken races – and become an invaluable member of the Fort St. James community.

Serving as a Visitor Experience Product Development Officer for Parks Canada, Leidl’s responsibilities encompass a broad spectrum of tasks.

From booking buses, arranging school groups and weddings to organizing special events and working as a heritage presenter, Leidl’s work revolves around ensuring visitor satisfaction and fostering a deep appreciation for the region’s cultural and natural heritage.

“I’m generally bouncing between all the different activities filling in, helping out, just going where I need to be. I have been asked before what my job description is, and I say it’s whatever my boss needs me to do,” Leidl said.

Leidl’s dedication to the community extends far beyond her official job description. In her spare time, she generously volunteers for community events such as the Christmas Heritage Festival and the Halloween celebrations at the park. Always ready to lend a helping hand, Leidl embraces the ethos of community building and actively contributes to making Fort St. James a vibrant and engaging place to visit.

Leidl is also the driving force behind the daily chicken races in the town, which have become a favourite among visitors. Introduced as a whimsical alternative to traditional horse racing, the races have gained immense popularity and have even made their mark on YouTube. Visitors can place bets on the winning chicken, earning “chicken bucks” that can be redeemed at the park’s cafe or gift shop.

“Even if people think chicken races are silly, they’re still talking about coming to Fort St. James to see them,” Leidl said.

Outside of her professional life, Leidl indulges in activities like gardening, camping, fishing, and relishing the serenity of nearby lakes. These pursuits allow her to recharge and find solace amidst the natural wonders that surround her.

As a proud resident and an officer of Fort St. James, Leidl eagerly highlights the town’s captivating offerings and warm community spirit. She extends a warm invitation to visitors, urging them to experience the oldest “continually occupied” colonial community and partake in a wide range of diverse experiences, including slingshot shooting, Sunday tea, and camping adventures.

Leidl firmly believes in the town’s promising future and its potential as an ideal place to raise a family.

“We’re getting a brand new hospital which we’ve waited a long time. It’s going to be a 25-bed hospital, which is a big upgrade to what we’ve got. It’ll serve the community better,” Leidl said.

Leidl stands ready to walk hand in hand with her town, witnessing its growth and contributing to its development.

Through her unwavering dedication, Leidl has become an invaluable member of the Fort St. James community. Her commitment to fostering a vibrant and engaging atmosphere, coupled with her genuine love for the town, reflect her pride in herself, her job, and the place she calls home.