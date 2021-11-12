Fort St. James artist featured at Studio Fair

Pat Gauthier was selling her paintings in Prince George as part of Studio Fair 2021

Fort St. James artist Pat Gauthier was in Prince George selling her artworks Nov. 5-7 at the CN Centre as part of Studio Fair Marketplace 2021.

Gauthier was part of the Central Interior Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists’ booth.

The artist is known for her Plein Air paintings featuring area landscapes, and brought fellow members of the Central Interior Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists to Fort St. James for an art show at Pope Mountain Arts in June as well.

“They called me the Plein Air Queen,” said Gauthier, who also organized a Plein Air outing for some of the other artists in the Fort St. James show.

The group painted at the Cottonwood Park beach on July 1.

She did swift business at the Studio Fair and nearly sold out of all her current stock after the three days.

Organized by Studio 2880 in Prince George, the Studio Fair was touted as the “largest Christmas gift fair in local history” by the organizers and had vendors from the region filling the CN Centre.

Attendees were required to show proof of vaccination to enter and wear masks while in the building.

Gauthier removed her mask only momentarily to allow a photo.

