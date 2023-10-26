Fort St. James’ famous craft fair event to take over high school Nov. 18, 19

A landscape painting by Pat Gauthier. The artist will have some of her paintings and art cards available for purchase at the Fort St. James Craft Fair on Nov. 18 and 19. (Pat Gauthier photo)A landscape painting by Pat Gauthier. The artist will have some of her paintings and art cards available for purchase at the Fort St. James Craft Fair on Nov. 18 and 19. (Pat Gauthier photo)
A detail of a bear portrait by Pat Gauthier. The artist will have some of her paintings and art cards available for purchase at the Fort St. James Craft Fair on Nov. 18 and 19. (Pat Gauthier photo)A detail of a bear portrait by Pat Gauthier. The artist will have some of her paintings and art cards available for purchase at the Fort St. James Craft Fair on Nov. 18 and 19. (Pat Gauthier photo)

The beloved community favourite, the Fort St. James Craft Fair market will return November 18 and 19.

The two-day extravaganza which normally hosts one hundred or more vendor tables is looking good for registrations, said one of the volunteers, Bob Motion.

Motion is helping to collect and organize the registrants, with Fort St. James Secondary School collecting forms and payment at their office.

The event is hosted every year at the high school to raise funds for the year’s graduating class.

As of writing, 79 vendors had already signed up, with Motion confident there would be enough tables reserved to meet their usual numbers, which can be as high as 110.

Vendors come from all along the Highway 16 corridor for the marketplace, which gives a great opportunity for shoppers to cross names off their Christmas list with something unique or local.

Both gymnasiums will be used to host the vendors.

The fair is open Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration and payment must be done in person or by mail. For further information, or to book a table call Motion at 250-9963752.

