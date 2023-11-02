Fort St. James Volunteer Fire Department celebrates junior members

Junior members of the Fort St. James Volunteer Fire Department (FSJVFD) help build their own skills, while supporting their community – and vice versa.

A post on the Facebook Page of the FSJVFJ was cheering seven of the current junior firefighters on as they were preparing to head to a provincial soccer tournament in Langley with the Fort St. James Secondary Falcons Senior Boys team.

“While they have made great strides in firefighting, they have been steller as student athletes,” said the post.

Fort St. James Fire Chief Ryan McVey said before he came to Fort St. James, he had never heard of a junior firefighter program like the one done in School District 91’s area, despite being a third generation firefighter. Now two of his three sons have gone through the program, helping to continue the family legacy as firefighters.

School District 91 and the area volunteer fire department offer the program in partnership.

While in Fort St. James, through a series of transitions with new fire chiefs, the program had fallen by the wayside, McVey said they managed to get it back up and running again in 2021.

The school district’s Careers Program helps with the intake, as students who want to apply go through a standard job application process in order to participate, which is step one in building helpful life skills.

Students provide a resume, cover letter, provide letters of reference, and are interviewed by leadership at the fire department.

With only a small number of spots, the accepted students can then begin an intake process as new recruits, learning equipment and terminology for firefighting.

They then move on to how to use the equipment safely.

The young firefighters then transition into regular training programs, and so far, four have completed the minimum requirements to be able to attend call outs to incidents.

They fulfill supportive positions, helping get tools, and other tasks which are key but safe roles.

The students can also help with the different community events volunteer firefighters support in the community like the Halloween event at the Fort St. James National Historic Site, Remembrance Day ceremonies, and Santa Claus Parade.

Fraser Lake, Burns Lake and Vanderhoof volunteer fire departments also host junior firefighter programs.

Throughout the process, McVey said you see a big change in the young firefighters, who often start out nervous and uncertain. He said he watched as the program allowed the students to build their confidence, and could see it change both in firefighting and at school.

In addition to growing their skill sets and independence, the hours they put in are tracked and go towards volunteer hours required for graduation.

McVey said four of the junior firefighters who joined as Grade 12 students in 2021 now work for BC Wildfire Service, including one of his sons, Tyler McVey.

READ MORE: New Foundry centre proposed for Vanderhoof

READ MORE: Fort St. James’ famous craft fair event to take over high school Nov. 18, 19

firefightersJunior Sports