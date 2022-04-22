A family of ducks crossed Lougheed Highway with the help of a good samaritan on Tuesday. (Monique Patton/Special to The News)

Good Samaritan helps family of ducks cross B.C. highway

Duckings follow mother duck navigating six lanes of traffic

A family of ducks crossed six lanes of traffic to make it safely across a busy thoroughfare in Pitt Meadows with some exceptional fortune and the help of a good Samaritan.

The incident happened on Lougheed Highway, just west of Meadowtown Centre at about noon on Tuesday, April 19.

That is when Monique Patton, who was heading west along the highway in the far left lane, noticed a white car on the opposite side of the median stopped with the door of the vehicle open and a woman on the median “wandering oddly”.

So she stopped her car and put her hazards on to see if the person was in trouble.

But when she looked closer she saw the mother duck, with around 13 ducklings in tow, step off the median, heading towards the north side of the road.

She soon realized the woman was trying to escort the ducks to the other side of the road.

Patton, who was still in her vehicle, said the vehicle to her right stopped as well as the trucks in the curb lane.

And the ducks, Patton was happy to report, after some hesitations – and a slight detour around the car to her right – made it safely across the busy road.

“It was very sweet to see – we are all in such a hurry these days, it was nice to see everyone stop and let them pass – not one horn honked!,” she said.

