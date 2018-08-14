The Sweet and Salty Milkshake Burger is one of two specialty ice cream burgers being offered by Langley’s Brian Jones at the Fair at the PNE this year. Submitted photo

There’s nothing that washes down a juicy burger better than a cold milkshake, but what about a burger that is a milkshake?

“It just made sense to me, honestly,” said Brian Jones, the creator of the wacky — yet oddly mouth watering — Milkshake Burger.

“It’s contrasting flavours but it’s like a party in your mouth.”

The Brookswood resident, who operates B&B Concessions, is once again pulling out all of the stops for the Fair at the PNE this year with the debut of the Garlic Vanilla Milkshake Burger and the Sweet and Salty Milkshake Burger.

Made with a four-ounce soft sirloin patty, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles as the base, the first option is savoury, topped off with vanilla ice cream and minced garlic.

The second option is for the sweeter palate, finished with vanilla ice cream, rock salt and caramel drizzle.

“It’s like taking a bite out of a burger and a sip of milkshake at the same time,” Jones said.

“And you’d think that the ice cream would melt, but I’ve gone with a really dense ice cream that doesn’t melt very easily, and there’s a huge buffer between the hot patty and all the vegetables and condiments on top.”

Both concoctions will be available for purchase during the annual fair — taking place Aug. 18 to Sept. 3 at Hastings Park in Vancouver — at Jones’ new 1950s diner trailer, which he built about two months ago.

A huge fan of 1950s music and culture, the trailer is an ode to his father, also named Brian, who collected all of the memorabilia that will be on display.

Out front, iconic 1950s stools will offer customers a place to sit and enjoy their doo-wop inspired meal, while old time rock ‘n roll music plays. On the back of the trailer, Jones has even included a photo of his dad and mom, Jeannine, riding ponies in Vancouver during that era.

And not surprising, like many other fans of the ’50s who call Langley home, Jones, too, has a soft spot for hotrod cars. He currently owns a 1967 Camero, and his dad has several more, including a 1966 Chevy.

“I just wanted to do something that was fun and create a really cool atmosphere and experience … And of course, coming up with a themed burger, like I do every year, had to match the new themed trailer,” Jones said.

“Even though I was born in the ’70s, I should have grown up in the ’50s — I was born in the wrong decade.”

The milkshake burgers join a lineup of several odd creations Jones has come up with over the years. Last year at the PNE he served up a cricket burger that was so popular, he had to ship in extra crickets overnight, and the year before he wowed fair goers with a massive 10-pound Hercules Burger that took an hour to cook.

Jones has also won awards for his Crazy Monkey Burger, made with an eight-ounce patty, peanut butter, fried bananas, ham and bacon, and The Vortex, made with an eight-ounce sirloin beef patty, four cheese slices, two fried eggs, five strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stuffed between two grilled cheese sandwiches.

And while the burgers are the fun part, they are not the only food Jones specializes in. He will have two other food trailers at the PNE as well, including his original crepes stand — a staple at the PNE for the last 20 years — and another setup, Gourmet Salads, that offers healthy, locally sourced salads and wraps.

For more details on the Fair at the PNE, visit www.pne.ca.



Brian Jones created Milkshake Burgers to match his new 1950s diner trailer at the Fair at the PNE this year. Submitted photo