Kitten sisters Merritt and Hope rescued from feral cat colony in Prince Rupert, now in Kelowna

Two felines at the Kelowna SPCA are in need of urgent care after a Good Samaritan found them living in a feral cat colony underneath a Prince Rupert townhouse.

BC SPCA announced Tuesday (March 15) that the neighbour took the cats to the local BC SPCA, as they were underweight, dehydrated, lethargic and not eating. But two of the kittens, named Merritt and Hope, had other health issues and were transferred to Kelowna for further care.

Manager Sean Hogan said Hope and Merritt are bonded, but have a long recovery road ahead.

“When Merritt arrived at the shelter we hoped there was enough blood supply to her eye to make it viable,” said Hogan. “Unfortunately, the scar tissue that has developed on her eye was restricting blood flow and the tissue was beginning to die so she required surgery to have the eye removed.”

Merritt will require months of ongoing care at the BC SPCA as well as vaccinations, de-worming, and pain control. She and her siblings will also all be spayed and neutered.

“Merritt is a sweet kitten who is playful and cuddly,” said Hogan. “She is bonded to her sister Hope and we will be looking for a home for both of them once Merritt has recovered from her surgery. Merritt’s other siblings have already been adopted in Prince Rupert.”

To help the kittens and other animals, visit medical.spca.bc.ca.

