Local artists put up spectacular art exhibition

The exhibition will be running until June 30 at Pope Mt. Arts in Fort St. James

There is a new art exhibition at the arts centre in Fort St. James for the month.

Celestial Secrets and Flights of Fantasy will be on display at Pope Mountain Arts from May 31st until June 30th. The exhibition is being put up by Shara Walsh and Keenan Traczyk.

Walsh is the owner of sLs Artistry and 2019 marks her third year participating in art exhibitions put up by Pope Mountain Arts.

In a blog titled Celestial Secrets and Flights of Fantasy, Walsh writes that she has been working on the exhibited body of work for the past 3 years.

“Celestial Secrets is an attempt to not understand, but simply admire what is the universe. It is a fantastical take on science and brings more mystery to the already mysterious. I can’t explain why you will see wolves leaping from or walking through stars. I can’t explain why you’ll see a turtle swimming through nebula’s (other than someone asked me to paint a turtle in space and I absolutely adored the idea). I can’t tell you what these pieces really mean because I don’t fully understand it myself. I find something powerful and empowering about painting these images. They evoke emotions when viewed. The colours are fun to paint and fun to look at,” Walsh wrote in her blog.

Meanwhile, Traczyk said he has always enjoyed painting but this is the first time he has put those paintings up at an exhibition.

He started painting about 7 years ago, but said that he only took it up seriously in the past 2 – 3 years. Traczyk said he would design tattoos for people before and then moved on to painting for himself. The 6 paintings put up at the exhibition by Traczyk have been made in the past 2 months, he said.

More to come