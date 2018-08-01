Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Chelsea Park demonstrates the thickness of the popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard Treat at the Langley City Dairy Queen. On Thursday, August 9, proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating Dairy Queen locations will be donated to BC Children’s Hospital. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The forecast calls for Blizzards.

It’s a cooling trend that B.C. residents look forward to every summer — and have for the past 16 years.

With Miracle Treat Day on the horizon once again, staff at Dairy Queen restaurants across province are ready to fire up their blenders in support of a good cause.

Thursday, Aug. 9, marks the 16th annual Miracle Treat Day, when proceeds from every Blizzard sold at participating locations in the province are donated to BC Children’s Hospital, one of 14 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada.

Every minute, 62 children are admitted to hospital. Since 1984 Dairy Queen has raised more than $135 million to support the treatment of sick and injured children across North America.