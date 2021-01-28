PHOTO GALLERY: The mountains are calling

Norah Shute, Maya McCutcheon, Leila Gingrich, Kyleigh Martin, Reace Kosmick take part in the annual Mount Everest Challenge at Murray Ridge Skill Hill and Terrain Park. (Photo submitted) Murray Ridge Ski Hill and Terrain Park has something for everyone. (Dylan Hartford photo) Snowboarding is a family affair for Murray Skill Hill and Terrain Park general manager Janan Gainor (third from the left) seen above with her family; baby Aida, partner Cody, and son Parker. (Photo submitted) Murray Ridge Ski Hill and Terrain Park manager Jana Gainor. (Photo submitted) Snow cat operator Dave Naysmith is all smiles on the job at Murray Ridge Ski Hill and Terrain Park. (Photo submitted) Volunteers and staff are the heart of the Murray Ridge Ski Hill and Terrain Park. Pictured are Katrina Antoine (back row from left), Jana Gainor, Sam Bennison, Morgon Bennison, Brent Collier, Sean Askeland, Dale Mathisen and Janna Burgart. (Front row) Parker Shute, Gabe Ouellette, Zuri Grondin, Avary Grondin and Calleigh Rattelle. (Photo submitted) Murray Ridge Ski Hill and Terrain Park is thankful for the volunteer efforts of its Canadian Ski Patrol members Cam McCormick, Katie Blight, Erik Goodall, Kane, Jeff Bennett, Janna Burgart and Emma Kozey. (Erik Goodall photo) Murray Ridge Ski Hill and Terrain Park. (Erik Goodall photo) Murray Ridge Skill Hill and Terrain Park is located about fifteen minutes from Fort. St. James. (Photo submitted)

It’s the challenges in life that brings people together and that couldn’t be more true this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jana Gainor, general manager of Murray Ridge Ski Area and Terrain Park.

It’s also been that attitude and response that has contributed to a great year so far for the local, non-profit ski hill.

“You know, that small-town thing,” said Gainor.

“We are really grateful to everyone for following the restrictions and coming out to volunteer. It’s been a great year. Everyone just seems so happy to be out on the mountain.”

Gainor has been the hill’s general manager for the past six years and knows all about the advantages of small-town living, herself being born and raised in Fort St. James.

READ MORE: Friend or Foe: Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain

She is now raising her own family in the community — children Parker, Norah and Aida who spend lots of time at the hill. Gainor is also leading the skill hill through the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions put in place to keep everyone safe.

Gainor works for Murray Ridge with a core group of dedicated volunteers and staff from September to May. This year the hill opened Dec. 23rd with it being “as busy as we wanted it to be” for the Christmas season.

“Once we got all the kinks worked out, we’ve been rocking it ever since.”

COVID-19 precautions include mandatory face masks to be worn inside the lodge, while in the T-bar line-up and on the T-bar. “Another thing the ski industry has been saying is, ‘you arrive together, you ride together,’ which we promote. Also the lodge is for warming up, but not for hanging out.”

Patrons are encouraged to purchase take-out from the hill or pack food and have a tailgate lunch spaced out in the parking lot. Also, skiers and snowboarders must get changed at home or in their vehicles at the hill, rather than inside due to COVID-19 precautions.

Murray Ridge is open Thursdays to Sundays, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. School groups from Fort St. James, Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake take advantage of the local hill on Thursday and Fridays, while weekends are the hill’s busiest days seeing 200 to 250 skiers and boarders ranging in ages from two to 85.

“We’ve got everybody – and we love it. It’s a family hill. It’s affordable and we work hard to keep it that way – we want everyone to enjoy our hill.”

Murray Hill was established in 1977. It has grown over the years with continued community support and today boasts 23 runs ranging from beginner to advanced.

It offers 1,700 vertical feet to explore accessed using North America’s longest t-bar which takes about ten minutes to get from top to bottom.

Gainor said the t-bar is a quick ride and even could be partly responsible for the success of members of the local ski and snowboard team at regional competitions.

“The t-bar keeps your legs strong,” she laughed.

Consistent grooming is another advantage patrons have come to appreciate at Murray Ridge.

“We commit to grooming every night, we take it seriously because we want to deliver a consistent, reliable product to our ski hill family. Best groomers in the Interior.”

Of course, the hill also has powder days and glade skiing.

Currently, Gainor said the hill has excellent coverage and grooming, however, they re “always do a snow dance” for more of the white stuff.

She invites everyone to come out and enjoy everything the hill has to offer, including the ski school which offers lessons.

Herself a survivor of COVID-19 last fall, Gainor reminds patrons to follow COVID-19 restrictions and stay home if you are feeling unwell.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort St. JamesSkiing and Snowboarding