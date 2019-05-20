QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Victoria Day

How much do you know about the monarch whose day we celebrate each May?

Victoria Day, held each year on the last Monday preceding May 24, is a long weekend in Canada and the start of the summer season across the country.

The day is held in honour of British monarch Queen Victoria.

This queen had deep ties with Canada and her father, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Strathearn (1767-1820) had a role in the eventual formation of Canada as a country. (The province of Prince Edward Island is named after him.)

Victoria was queen at the time Canada became a country in 1867 and is still honoured today.

Put your knowledge to the test and see how much you know about the famous queen and other Victoria-related facts.


