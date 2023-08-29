ROUNDUP: 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days celebrates another successful year

Residents stroll past a tent displaying an array of vibrant artworks at the Artists in the Park event on Aug. 12, hosted by the Terrace Art Gallery during the Riverboat Days festival, taking in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artists. (Submitted photo) Rachel Mohr, one of the 22 artists participating in the Terrace Art Gallery’s Artists in the Park event on Aug. 12, focuses on her painting during the Riverboat Days festival, showcasing her creative process to intrigued onlookers. (Submitted photo) Visitors stroll by the vibrant tents hosting local artists at the Terrace Art Gallery’s Artists in the Park event on Aug. 12 during the Riverboat Days festival, engaging with creative talents and exploring their diverse works. (Submitted photo) Children and an adult immerse themselves in creativity at a clay station during the Terrace Art Gallery’s Artists in the Park event on Aug. 12 at the Riverboat Days festival. (Submitted photo) Visitors stroll by the vibrant tents hosting local artists at the Terrace Art Gallery’s Artists in the Park event on Aug. 12 during the Riverboat Days festival, engaging with creative talents and exploring their diverse works. (Submitted photo) A glimpse inside a greenhouse, taken during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days’ Garden Tour, reveals a thriving environment nurturing various plants and flowers, demonstrating the region’s dedication to horticultural excellence. (Dave Gordon/Facebook) A lush bush plant, captured during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days’ Garden Tour, exemplifies the natural beauty and variety of greenery in the region. (Dave Gordon/Facebook) A radiant Begonia plant, photographed as part of the revitalized Terrace Garden Tour during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days, adds a splash of colour and charm to the diverse collection of gardens on display. (Dave Gordon/Facebook) A lush bush plant, captured during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days’ Garden Tour, exemplifies the natural beauty and variety of greenery in the region. (Dave Gordon/Facebook) A vibrant Petunia plant in full bloom at Kitselas Five Tier (K5T) in Kitsumkalum, showcasing the region’s rich horticultural diversity during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days’ Garden Tour. (K5T - Kitselas Five Tier System LP/Facebook) Families gather to pick blueberries and blow bubbles at Shames Mountain during the Blueberry Festival on Aug. 12, marking the event’s revival after two decades. The festival, organized by the Shames Mountain Ski and Snowboard Club as part of the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days, celebrated the club’s 50th anniversary and offered a joyful day of community connection. (Angie Healey photo) Burgers plated and ready to be enjoyed at the Blueberry Festival at Shames Mountain on Aug. 12. The culinary delights were part of the celebration hosted by the Shames Mountain Ski and Snowboard Club, marking their 50th anniversary during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days celebration. (Angie Healey photo) Spectators stand in awe as a helicopter releases thousands of rubber ducks into the Skeena River, marking the exciting start of the 2023 Terrace Rotary Club Wild Duck Race, a much-anticipated event during Terrace’s Riverboat Days celebrations. (Terrace Rotary Club photo) Terrace Mayor Sean Bujtas, who is also a dedicated rotarian, captures a moment with his rubber ducks during the 2023 Terrace Rotary Club Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, a part of Terrace’s Riverboat Days event. (Terrace Rotary Club photo) Colin Mohr, left, holding the $25,000 grand prize cheque and his lucky rubber duck, smiles alongside Terrace Rotary Club President Chad Sallenback, right, after the thrilling Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, at the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days festival. (Terrace Rotary Club photo) David Try and Terrace Rotary Club President Chad Sallenback stand near the vibrant pile of rubber ducks, symbols of community engagement and the success of the 2023 Terrace Rotary Club Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, an integral part of Terrace’s Riverboat Days celebration. (Terrace Rotary Club photo) Terrace Rotary Club President Chad Sallenback revels in a pile of rubber ducks, celebrating the success of the 2023 Terrace Rotary Club Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, a beloved part of Terrace’s Riverboat Days festivities. (Terrace Rotary Club photo) Terrace Rotary Club rotarians David Try, Rich Toomey, Tyler Valouch, and John Crawford work together to bring in some of the winning ducks from the 2023 Terrace Rotary Club Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, a highlight of Terrace’s Riverboat Days festival. (Terrace Rotary Club photo) Terrace FC in action during a thrilling match at Christy Park, part of the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament. The event marked the team’s hosting debut and the tournament’s return after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Meadow Theriault photo) Players from Terrace FC and Prince Rupert FC battle for possession during their nail-biting match at the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament. The game, ending in a thrilling 5-4 victory for Prince Rupert, was a highlight of the event, drawing over 100 spectators to Christy Park. (Meadow Theriault photo) A moment from the intense match between Terrace FC and Prince Rupert FC at the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament. The game ended in a nail-biting 5-4 victory for Prince Rupert, becoming a highlight of the festival. (Meadow Theriault photo) Terrace FC players in action during a thrilling match at Christy Park, part of the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament. The event marked the team’s hosting debut and the tournament’s return after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Meadow Theriault photo) Gukelut, the victorious team in the ladies masters division, at the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Men’s & Ladies Basketball Tournament. Their win represents the high level of competition and community spirit that characterized the successful event in Terrace. (2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Mens & Ladies Basketball Tournament/Facebook) The Terrace Titans, jubilant after winning the men’s masters division, at the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Men’s & Ladies Basketball Tournament. Their victory was a highlight of the tournament, which brought together top-notch teams from across the province and region in Terrace. (2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Mens & Ladies Basketball Tournament/Facebook) Nations United, winners of the ladies division, pose at the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Men’s & Ladies Basketball Tournament. Their victory contributes to an event celebrated for its elite play and positive community impact in Terrace. (2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Mens & Ladies Basketball Tournament/Facebook) The Burnaby Chiefs celebrate their victory in the men’s division at the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Men’s & Ladies Basketball Tournament. Their triumph marks a highlight in a competition that brought together 34 teams from across the province and region. (2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Mens & Ladies Basketball Tournament/Facebook)

Terrace’s 2023 Riverboat Days festival wrapped up Aug. 13 with a larger number of events compared to prior years, amazing turnouts and rave reviews from the community, according to Terrace Riverboat Society Board President Kam Siemens.

The annual festival boasted an array of new and re-launched prior events, such as the Blueberry Festival and Intro to Cricket, alongside classic favourites.

“I think everything went well,” Siemens said. “Based on the event count, there were so many more events since the last Riverboat Days.”

The festival’s success was also highlighted with performances at the opening ceremonies, at Concerts in the Park and positive energy all around.

Behind the success of the festival lies the challenge of organizing such an expansive event with limited resources. The Riverboat Days Committee, comprising only four members this year, as opposed to the usual 12 to 15, faced difficulties in coordinating all the activities.

“We need more bodies to help,” Siemens emphasized. “It’s very hard because there’s a lot of logistics behind everything, and with everything that needs to be done, if we had more hands helping, it would make life so much easier.”

READ MORE: Gardens bloom at 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days: Self-guided garden tour returns to enthusiastic reception

Siemens highlighted the importance of volunteers, noting that even five additional volunteers on the committee would make a significant difference. The challenge extends to the next year as the committee faces the potential need to scale down the festival if volunteer numbers do not increase.

“We need the volunteers. It’s really hard to coordinate Riverboat Days with very few people on the organizing committee, and it’s something that we do basically year in, year out,” Siemens said.

“It created unity within the community. And I don’t want to see this not happen, but at the same token, we do need to realize that, if there are no extra bodies, it will definitely have to be a scaled-down event,” Siemens added.

In a year that saw COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted, the committee took full advantage of the opportunity to make this festival the best so far, showcasing local talent such as King Crow and the Ladies from Hell at Concerts in the Park and celebrating events like Mr. Mikes Beach Blast Volleyball “21” for Jumpstart Terrace.

Despite the success, Siemens’s optimism for the future is tempered with realism.

“I have faith that Terrace will come out and help,” Siemens expressed. “I’m optimistic that people will come out and join us because people clearly want Riverboat Days to continue.”

Those interested in volunteering or learning more about the festival, meetings are held monthly, accessible in-person or via Zoom.

Viktor Elias joined the Terrace Standard in April 2023.

Tips or story ideas? (250) 638-7283 ext. 5411 or viktor.elias@terracestandard.com.

