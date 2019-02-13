VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Hundreds turned out for a giant snowball fight on the lawn of the B.C. Legislature Tuesday night. (Keri Coles/News staff)

A giant snowball fight took place on the lawn of the B.C. Legislature Tuesday night.

Organizer Kelly Somogyi came up with the idea and posted the event on Facebook Monday night.

By Tuesday at 8 p.m. hundreds showed up ready for the battle. The chance to take advantage of the record February snowfalls in Victoria and throw snowballs at friends and strangers lured the crowd down for the fun, family-friendly event.

“I was expecting a much smaller crowd, but in the end I would say about 300 people showed up,” said Somogyi. “Seeing everyone put their adult on pause for an hour and having fun is more than I could have hoped for.”

ALSO READ: Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on Victoria road

Illuminated only by the little lights that outline the legislature – and the occasional camera flash – two lines of people from opposite sides of the field charged each other at the count of three, lobbing easy-to-pack snowballs through the ever-shrinking space between.

Shrieks and laughter erupted as people both dodged and landed shots.

WATCH: Skiers and boarders hit Victoria streets after record snowfalls

Somogyi hopes the giant snowball fight becomes an annual event.

“Growing up in Saskatchewan, snowball fights are a childhood past time that we would always do at recess or family events; so I thought why not get people out enjoying the snow instead of dwelling on it,” Somogyi said.