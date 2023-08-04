FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of “Noah” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of “Noah” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on ‘Breaking Bad’ dies at 83

Emmy-nominated Margolis, also from ‘Better Call Saul,’ died in New York after a short illness

Emmy-nominated actor Mark Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83.

The actor died at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a short illness, according to a statement from his son, Morgan Margolis.

Margolis was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for “Breaking Bad,” for outstanding guest actor, as Salamanca, the elderly don of his drug clan who was unable to speak or walk due to a stroke. Much of his character’s backstory later played out on “Better Call Saul,” the prequel in which he guest-starred from 2016 to 2022.

Margolis also was known for many film roles, particularly in the films of Darren Aronofsky: “Noah,” “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler” and “Pi.” He also played Alberto “The Shadow” in “Scarface.” Other film roles included “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Gone Baby Gone,” and “Stand Up Guys.”

Margolis was born in Philadelphia in 1939 and studied acting in New York City with noted teacher Stella Adler. Focusing on the stage in his early career, he appeared in dozens of shows off-Broadway, including at the Public Theater in New York, and on Broadway in “Infidel Caesar,” based on Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.” He founded Blue Dome, a touring theater troupe.

Margolis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jacqueline Margolis, and his son Morgan, who is CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment. The family plans to have a private memorial and funeral.

Movies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Buffy Sainte-Marie retires from live performances, cites health concerns

Just Posted

Fort St. James is a former fur trading post in north-central British Columbia. It is also the gateway to a chain of rivers and lakes that traverse 400 kilometres of central British Columbia. The population of the Fort St. James area, including the municipality itself, rural areas and First Nations, is approximately 4,500 people. (File photo)
Fort St. James ranked No.1 among B.C. Municipalities on crime severity index

Thornhill Fire Department trucks are pictured on January 28, 2022. Emergency vehicles from the department were dispatched to a serious crash on Hwy 16, east of Terrace, on August 2, resulting in injuries and a subsequent highway closure. (Binny Paul/Black Press Media)
Serious vehicle crash closes Hwy 16 east of Terrace

Sarah Osborne and The Magic Buttons deliver a captivating performance at the River Stage during the Kispiox Valley Music Festival on July 29. (Hunter Wild/Black Press Media)
Kispiox Valley Music Festival delights hundreds in its 27th year

A file photo from the Fall Fair held in Vanderhoof in the past. This year, the 55th annual fair has been cancelled due to wildfire concerns in the region. (Black Press file photo)
55th Nechako Fall Fair cancelled due to wildfires in the region