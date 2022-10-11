Blink-182 announce reunion tour with co-founder DeLonge back after 8 years

Vancouver on the list of stops on a tour that kicks off in Mexico

What’s their age again? Tom DeLonge is rejoining Blink-182 for a world tour that comes seven years after he was was replaced in the San Diego-bred punk-pop band in 2015.

The tour next year reunites guitarist-singer DeLonge, 46, with bassist-singer Mark Hoppus, 50, and drummer Travis Barker, 46. It opens March 11 in Mexico at the Imperial GNP Festival at Parque Morelos in Tijuana. The U.S. leg kicks off May 4 in Minnesota at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center and concludes July 16 in Tennessee at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“Edging,” a new single by the band, will be released Friday. It is being billed as the first new recording by Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker in a decade.

Hoppus and DeLonge co-founded Blink-182 in Poway, California, in 1992 with the band’s original drummer, Scott Traynor. Barker replaced Traynor in 1998. The band achieved international stardom with its subsequent album, 1999’s “Enema of the State,” which featured “All the Small Things,” “What’s My Age Again?” and other songs that quickly became fan favorites.

The trio split up in 2005, then reunited in 2009 after Barker was one of two survivors in a plane crash that killed four other people.

In January 2015, Hoppus and Barker announced that DeLonge had left the band. DeLonge issued a statement denying he had quit the group and stressing he had no intention of doing so.

But no matter.

In the last week of January 2015, Hoppus and Barker announced their first show with DeLonge’s replacement, which they initially billed as “Blink-182, with Matt Skiba.” The revamped trio released its first recording with Skiba, “Bored to Death,” in April 2016.

With Skiba on board, Blink-182 then released two albums, 2016’s Grammy-nominated “California” and 2019’s “Nine.” DeLonge, meanwhile, released his first solo album in 2015, followed last year by the latest album by Angels & Airwaves, the band he founded in 2005 while Blink-182 was on its four-year hiatus.

DeLonge also co-wrote four books through his To The Stars Academy that focused on his interest in extraterrestrial lifeforms and UFOs. In May of this year, he released the first preview for “Monsters of California,” his directorial film debut.

After six years of estrangement, DeLonge and Hoppus renewed their friendship last year after DeLonge learned Hoppus was being treated for B-cell lymphoma. Hoppus concluded his treatment for the disease last year and returned to the stage for a Halloween gig with Barker and musical pal Kevin Gruft of the band Escape the Fate.

Hoppus is now working on his memoir, which will focus on his years in Blink-182 and his battle against lymphoma. This year, he attended Barker’s May wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.

Tickets for Blink-182’s tour next year will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time at blink182.com. The band will hold a presale on its website from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Live Nation, the tour’s promoter, will hold an online presale from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday. The password for the presale is: PUMPKIN. A Spotify online presale will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

* = With opening act Turnstile

May 4 — St. Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 — Chicago — United Center*

May 9 — Detroit — Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 — Toronto — Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 — Montreal — Bell Centre*

May 16 — Cleveland — Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 — Pittsburgh — PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 — New York — Madison Square Garden*

May 20 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena*

May 21 — Boston — TD Garden*

May 23 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena*

May 24 — Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center*

May 26 — Baltimore — Baltimore Arena*

May 27 — Hershey, Pennsylvania — Hersheypark Stadium*

June 14 — Phoenix — Footprint Center*

June 16 — Los Angeles — Banc of California Stadium*

June 20 — San Diego — Pechanga Arena*

June 22 — San Jose, California — SAP Center*

June 23 — Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center*

June 25 — Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena*

June 27 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena*

June 39 — Edmonton, Alberta — Rogers Place*

June 30 — Calgary, Alberta — Scotiabank Saddledome*

July 3 — Denver — Ball Arena*

July 5 — Dallas — American Airlines Center*

July 7 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center*

July 8 — Houston — Toyota Center*

July 10 — Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena*

July 11 — Fort Lauderdale, Florida — FLA Live Arena*

July 13 — Atlanta — State Farm Arena*

July 14 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center*

July 16 — Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena*

