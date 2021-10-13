Jody Wilson-Raybould published a political memoir called “Indian” in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Jody Wilson-Raybould published a political memoir called “Indian” in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Former MP Jody Wilson-Raybould among finalists for $60K public policy book prize

Inaugural finalists announced for the Balsillie Prize for Public Policy

Former MP Jody Wilson-Raybould’s memoir detailing her tumultuous tenure as the Liberal justice minister is among four titles that have been shortlisted for a $60,000 public policy book award.

The Writers’ Trust of Canada announced the inaugural finalists Wednesday for the Balsillie Prize for Public Policy.

The new annual prize, backed by former BlackBerry chief executive Jim Balsillie, will be awarded for the first time on Nov. 24 to the best non-fiction book shaping Canadian discourse about public policy.

Wilson-Raybould is nominated for “‘Indian’ in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power,” published by HarperCollins Canada, which touches on her experience as an Indigenous leader at the cabinet table and how she moved forward following the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Also in the running is Globe and Mail health columnist André Picard for “Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada’s Elders in the Wake of a Pandemic,” from Random House Canada.

Rounding out the short list are University of Toronto professor Dan Breznitz’s “Innovation in Real Places: Strategies for Prosperity in an Unforgiving World,” from Oxford University Press, and Victoria journalist Gregor Craigie’s “On Borrowed Time: North America’s Next Big Quake,” published by Goose Lane Editions.

—The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Squid Game’ strikes nerve in debt-ridden South Korea

Just Posted

Intensive care unit at a U.S. hospital. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals

If chickens are out in the open or covered by weak netting, Northern Goshawks are likely to get a free and easy meal. But the endangered raptors tend to eat their prey in place, leaving them vulnerable to defensive chicken keepers. (Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District photo)
Haida Gwaii’s forest-dwelling hawk: One of the most endangered species on the planet

An angler pulls a steelhead out of the river. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. closes Skeena watershed for steelhead effective Oct. 12

No serious injuries have been reported but traffic is held up following an accident near Topley this morning (Oct. 7, 2021). (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) No serious injuries have been reported but traffic was held up following an accident near Topley this morning. (Contributed photo)
UPDATE: Detour now available around accident at Topley