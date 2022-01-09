Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Full House star Bob Saget found dead at 65: Orange Country Sheriff’s Office

Saget was found dead in a hotel room, authorities confirmed

Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Sunday (Jan. 9), according to the the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office.

Saget was 65 when he died and was best known for playing Danny Tanner in Full House.

Police said they were called after reports of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies & TV

Previous story
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

Just Posted

Shown is an aerial view of the Nechako River. (Black Press File Photo)
B.C. Supreme Court finds Nechako River ‘dramatically’ harmed by Kenney Dam

The Northern Capitals and the Greater Vancouver Comets pose for a group photo at the 2020 BC Winter Classic at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena. (Cariboo Hockey photo)
Annual Winter Classic set to return for hockey action in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James

A large amount of counterfeit money was seized last month by RCMP in Fort St. James. (RCMP handout photo)
Counterfeit cash and weapons seized in Fort St. James robbery investigation

A naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overdose alert issued for Northern Health region