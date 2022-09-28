Coolio performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sept. 18, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59, his manager said. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

Coolio performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sept. 18, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59, his manager said. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59, says manager

Artist won a Grammy for best solo rap performance in 1995

Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.

Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear.

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise.”

He was nominated for five other Grammys during a career that began in the late-1980s.

READ MORE: Rapper-actor DMX dead at 50

Born in Monessen, Pennsylvania south of Pittsburgh, Coolio moved to Compton, California, where he went to community college. He worked as a volunteer firefighter and in airport security before devoting himself full-time to the hip-hop scene.

His career took off with the 1994 release of his debut album on Tommy Boy Records, “It Takes a Thief.” It’s opening track, “Fantastic Voyage,” would reach No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A year later, “Gangsta’s Paradise” would become a No. 1 single, with its dark opening lyrics:

“As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life and realize there’s not much left, ‘cause I’ve been blastin’ and laughin’ so long, that even my mama thinks that my mind is gone.”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Music

Previous story
‘Promo Monkey’ a B.C. man’s glimpse inside the world of rock stars and record-selling

Just Posted

Prince Rupert tug boat captain Troy Pearson (right) and Charlie Cragg (left) lost their lives on Feb. 11, 2021. Families say the penalty does not do justice. (Photo: supplied)
Transport Canada fines Wainwright Marine $52,000 for 2021 tugboat sinking near Kitimat that killed two

Family confirmed that Sheri Onstein’s medevac plane was landing just before noon on Friday. (Submitted photo)
Terrace senior in serious condition finally flown out for treatment

Rebecca Onstein with her mom at the Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace on Sept. 22. (Submitted photo)
‘No place will take her’: No help for Terrace senior in “life or limb” condition

Aerial shot of LNG Canada’s Cedar Valley Lodge, which accommodates oil and gas workers on the project site in Kitimat. the Indigenous Resource Network believes the cap would endanger Indigenous investments in oil and gas like this one and others the Haisla First Nation is involved with. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Indigenous group opposes Liberal government emissions cap policy