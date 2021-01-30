The iconic ‘SS Minnow’. (HA Photography, 2020)

Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

PQBeat · Ken Schley SS Minnow

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Ken Schley, well-known as one of the founding partners of Vancouver Island’s Quality Foods grocery chain, a supporter of many charities over the years and, along with partner John Briuolo, the owner of the SS Minnow, the iconic boat from the 1960s TV show ‘Gilligan’s Island’.

