Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

This combination photo shows singer Justin Bieber at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France on Nov. 7, 2015, left, and model Hailey Baldwin at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018. Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, are engaged after a month of dating. (AP Photo)

Canada pop superstar Justin Bieber has broken his silence, confirming his engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin.

The 24-year-old singer from Stratford, Ont., confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post on Monday that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

Bieber promises in the post to put Baldwin first and calls her the love of his life.

Rumours have been swirling since the weekend that the pair got engaged in the Bahamas.

Bieber’s post says the engagement happened Saturday and they were planning to wait on an announcement, but he says “word travels fast.”

His parents appeared to congratulate their son on social media on Sunday.

His father, Jeremy, wrote that “proud is an understatement.”

Baldwin, 21, is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

