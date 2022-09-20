Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard (left) at Kelowna’s Kettle River Brewing (Photo - @kettleriverbrew/Instagram)

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard (left) at Kelowna’s Kettle River Brewing (Photo - @kettleriverbrew/Instagram)

Kelowna turned ‘upside down’ by Stranger Things stars

The Stranger Things star is from Vancouver

Vancouver-born actor and ‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the show, was spotted in Kelowna over the weekend.

In an Instagram post by Kettle River Brewing, it showed the 19-year old actor enjoying a pint at their establishment in the brewery district.

Wolfhard wasn’t in town to film his newest project or to perform in his band, The Aubrey’s, he was here to attend a car show called After Hours on Saturday night (Sept. 17) at Spall Plaza.

He’s friends with the founder of Kelowna’s After Hours Supply Company, Mason Kowbel. The two, who connected through family friends, had talked on Facetime many times but after years, finally met in person at the event this past weekend.

There has also been reported sightings of Wolfhard’s Stranger Things co-worker Noah Schnapp in Kelowna this week, who plays Will Byers in the show. It is unknown if the two stars’ visits are related.

READ MORE: Nickel Road house being boarded up two days after protest in Kelowna

READ MORE: Okanagan search and rescue teams find man lost overnight in Kelowna backcountry

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommmunityEntertainmentKelownaMovies & TVOkanagan

Previous story
Pierre Kwenders wins Polaris Music Prize for ‘José Louis and the Paradox Of Love’

Just Posted

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: Mayor Lee Brain’s Facebook page)
Northwest communities sign memorandum on revenue-sharing with province

A youth group paddled 70 kms down Stuart Lake, from Yekooche to Fort. St. James. (Photo contributed)
Canoeists return from 10-day trip down Stuart Lake

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen