In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, executive producer Mike Richards accepts the award for outstanding game show for “Jeopardy!” during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021. (NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)

In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, executive producer Mike Richards accepts the award for outstanding game show for “Jeopardy!” during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021. (NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)

Mike Richards is out as producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Richards had been tapped to replace Alex Trebek before past misogynistic and other comments surfaced

Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.

Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony, which produces both of the shows.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo.

The Associated Press

hollywood

Previous story
Canadian ‘Reservation Dogs’ star on increasing Indigenous representation in the U.S.

Just Posted

Dave Birdi (right) recently spent time with family on Stuart Lake. (Photo submitted)
Binche economic development manager sees potential for bright future

Greening Up Fort Society long-time members Louise Evans-Salt (left), Maxime Evans and Berit Christensen stand by a community bike rack made of recycled materials at Cottonwood Park. (Brenda Gouglas photo)
Art and cycling collide in Fort St. James with installation of community bike racks

A photo of Lakhwinder Jhaj, from an opinion column for Abbotsford News on Oct. 31, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Liberals choose Lower Mainland resident as Skeena — Bulkley Valley candidate for federal election

Cops for Cancer Tour de North cycled from the City of Prince George to Prince Rupert in 2016. This year they’ll be following the same route with stops along the way in numerous communities such as Fort St. James. (Cops for Cancer-Tour de North Facebook)
Cops for Cancer Tour de North 2021 to trek from Prince George to Prince Rupert