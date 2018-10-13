photo: Joelsview

More than $800,000 given to B.C. artists at BreakOut West

The announcement was made in Kelowna Saturday

The grant awards for the inaugural AMPLIFY BC Career Development Grants were announced at the BreakOut West festival in Kelowna Saturday.

“AMPLIFY BC provides much-needed funding to our talented B.C. musicians and music sector,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, who announced the awards. “With nearly 300 music companies in our province, our music industry is thriving. And we want to keep it growing. I look forward to seeing what our artists achieve with the career development support provided through this program.”

Seventy-five B.C. artists are receiving funding for career development projects, totalling more than $880,000. This program supports emerging and established artists in B.C. by funding sound recordings, music videos and marketing initiatives, as well as attracting national and international business to B.C. recording studios.

READ MORE: BreakOut West livens Kelowna with days of music

AMPLIFY BC is a $7.5-million music fund established by the government in early 2018. The initiative supports people working in B.C.’s diverse music industry and focuses on four funding areas:

Industry initiatives supporting the development of B.C.’s music industry, including training, skills development, research and a new focus on young up-and-coming talent.

Career development focusing on emerging and established artists.

Live music supporting B.C.-based live music events, creating engagement opportunities for audiences, artists and youth to enhance music tourism around B.C.

Music company development focusing on sustainability and building the capacity of B.C.’s music companies.

“The AMPLIFY BC initiative is an incredible sign of the value British Columbia places on culture and creators,” said Robyn Stewart of BreakOut West. ”It is projects like this that enable B.C. artists to be highly competitive on the world stage.”

BreakOut West is the Western Canadian music industry’s annual conference and festival. It showcases talented artists from across Western Canada and celebrates their successes through the Western Canadian Music Alliance industry awards. Of this year’s award nominees, 66 are from British Columbia.

The four-day event received more than $258,000 in provincial funding to assist with hosting the event in Kelowna. This funding also includes B.C.’s contribution to the operations of the Western Canada Music Alliance. Thousands of people are expected to attend industry events and performances, including about 600 national and international delegates.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fender partners with B.C. music store for new experience

Just Posted

Russel Gingrich is running for mayor

Gingrich has served nine years on council previously, four of them as mayor

Jennifer Howell is running for district council

Howell wants to give Fort St. James residents a voice on district council

Judith Greenaway running for district council in Fort St. James

Councillor Greenaway has been in her seat for two years

Forestry workers’ union bans employee overtime as strike looms

First step in job action for Northern B.C. mills

Province increases drought rating in parts of northern B.C.

Despite recent rain, streamflow still low and expected to decrease further in coming days

VIDEO: RCMP say defensive driving averted head-on collision on Highway 1

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

Man dies after vehicle crashes into house in B.C.

The man was ejected from the vehicle after hitting a house in Kelowna

Enbridge says it will begin B.C. pipeline cleanup but gives no timeline

Tuesday’s incident has led to many being forced to limit natural gas use across the province

First Nations, federal and B.C. provincial governments sign new treaty agreement

Treaty negotiations memorandum of understanding was signed Saturday at a ceremony in the Leq’a:mel community by the chiefs from the six First Nations of the Sto:lo Xwexwilmexw Treaty Association

VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash in Lower Mainland

A 37-year-old man died in hospital overnight after a crash with a pickup truck Friday evening

2/3 of Canadians don’t know their workplace rules for cannabis: poll

With legalization just a week away, a new Ipsos survey suggests that only 18 per cent of employees say upper management has communicated its expectations in the workplace around legal marijuana.

More than $800,000 given to B.C. artists at BreakOut West

The announcement was made in Kelowna Saturday

Police probe allegations of voter fraud in 4 B.C. cities

Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby and Vancouver all dealing with allegations of voter interference

B.C. nanny facing new charges of child pornography

Offence in Saanich in 2017 leads to new charges

Most Read