Smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in downtown Lac-Magantic, Que., Saturday, July 6, 2013. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Netflix apologizes to Lac-Megantic for using rail disaster footage in ‘Bird Box’

Netflix has refused to remove the footage from “Bird Box,” despite the appeal from Lac-Megantic’s mayor

Netflix is apologizing to the people of Lac-Megantic after actual footage of the 2013 rail disaster that devastated the town was used in dramas on the streaming service.

The company says it had not been aware of the source of the footage used briefly in the hit movie “Bird Box” and the series “Travelers.” The images show the explosion that killed 47 people when an oil-laden train derailed in the middle of downtown.

In a letter dated Monday to Quebec Culture Minister Nathalie Roy, the streaming giant says it regrets causing pain to the community of Lac-Megantic.

READ MORE: ‘Please do not hurt yourselves with the Bird Box Challenge’

READ MORE: Netflix rejects request to remove Lac-Megantic images from ‘Bird Box’

The letter signed by Corie Wright, Netflix Inc. director of public policy, promises to avoid future use of it and similar footage.

Roy wrote to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings last Friday asking that the footage be removed from the dramatic productions and used only in documentaries.

Netflix has refused to remove the footage from “Bird Box,” despite the appeal from Roy and Lac-Megantic’s mayor. The producers of “Travelers” have said they are working replace the Lac-Megantic images in their show.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hollywood announces 2019 Oscar nominations
Next story
B.C. animators land Oscar nominations

Just Posted

B.C. chiefs show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Chiefs from around B.C. outside the Coastal GasLink pipeline route in Smithers show support.

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

RCMP to review actions at Wet’suwet’en pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

B.C. Green leader calls for long-term legislature financial audit

Andrew Weaver says trust in clerk and sergeant at arms is gone

No charges in fatal police Taser incident in Chilliwack

RCMP watchdog concludes no evidence of excessive or disproportionate force was used by officers

Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying with tax payers’ money

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Alberta youth charged over theft of $17,000 in snow equipment at B.C. ski resort

Alberta RCMP recovered $17,000 in skis/snowboards believed stolen from Fernie Alpine Resort Saturday

China demands U.S. drop Huawei extradition request with Canada

Hua said China demands that the U.S. withdraw the arrest warrant against Meng Wanzhou

Giant ice disk equipped with webcam after surviving storm

Westbrook official Tina Radel says the livestream was requested by Brown University

Ousted B.C. legislature officials say report released to further blacken their reputations

James and Lenz say release was ‘Contrary to all principles of fairness and decent treatment’

B.C. animators land Oscar nominations

‘Animal Behaviour’ by Vancouver’s David Fine and Alison Snowden among several Canadians on the short list

Most Read