Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Vernon is the scene of a major film production featuring Hollywood star Nicolas Cage.

The movie titled A Score To Settle was being filmed at All Saints Anglican Church on 27th Street Thursday, which was closed off to traffic between 32nd Avenue and 35th Avenue. The street opened up for traffic again at 2 p.m.

Hundreds showed up to get a glimpse of the star and some were lucky enough to catch the action scene where Nicolas Cage stood on the steps getting shot by the police.

A Score To Settle was initially set to be shot in Vancouver but changed location to Cincinnati, Ohio. It was changed again to be shot in Kelowna and here in Vernon.

It’s not the first time Vernon has been the location of a major film production. Last spring, the movie Distorted, featuring John Cusack, was filmed here and in Kelowna.

Film crews indicated additional scenes could be shot in Coldstream Friday.

