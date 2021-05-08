A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)

‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

Jim Carrey had a memorable gift for a member of the production crew shooting the second live-action “Sonic The Hedgehog” in Fort Langley.

Citing “production sources,” the TMZ.com celebrity news website reported Carrey “wanted to do something fun for the crew and show his thanks for their hard work, so he held a raffle … and the grand prize was a Chevy Blazer RS.”

READ ALSO: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie set to film in Fort Langley

TMZ said the winner, a crew member who worked as a grip, was picked Friday morning.

“Jim’s making a pretty big gesture with the free car giveaway,” the site added, noting the the base model Chevy Blazer RS retails for just over $40,000.

Canadian-born Carrey is starring as the comedic villain “Dr. Robotnik” and could be seen dangling from a crane during part of the shoot.

There were also military vehicles, including a tank, masked soldiers running around town with machine guns, and even fake piles of broken pavement.

PHOTOS: Tanks, rockets, and machine-gun-wielding goons take over Fort Langley

Directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the sequel to the 2020 live-action film, based on the video game franchise, also stars James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Ben Schwartz as the voice of the blue hedgehog.

Fort Langley business owners were thrilled to welcome the production crew to the neighbourhood.

“We are definitely fans of the filming, and it creates a lot of local jobs,” said Katie Rempel, owner of Rempel Mercantile, located across the street from the film set.

Crew members have been great with communicating with businesses in the area and keeping them informed, Rempel added.

READ MORE: Fort’s rainbow crosswalk covered up for filming

Red Energy Films had been building facades and making small, temporary modifications to the streetscape around Glover Road and Mary Avenue since late March, transforming downtown Fort Langley to the fictional town of Green Hills, Montana.

A temporary facade on the corner of a temporary public park was the centre of most of the action.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

filmingFort LangleyLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.-wide #DayOfMusic to feature 100-plus free virtual concerts May 15
Next story
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88

Just Posted

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes shared this photo of the binders and binders of letters and paperwork she’s received on area roads in the past few years. (Submitted photo)
Cariboo MLAs call on province to fix region’s roads

Minister Rob Fleming said more resources were on the way to the region

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty advises Conservative leader Erin O’Toole on mental health and wellness. (House of Commons Photography)
Cariboo-Prince George MP calling for 1-year deadline to establish 3-digit suicide hotline

Todd Doherty’s motion calling for 9-8-8 as a national hotline passed unanimously in December

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations said in a release that continued use of forest service roads by heavy industrial traffic has resulted in severe and unprecedented damage across the Omineca Natural Resource Region. (B.C. government photo)
Soft road conditions force restricted access to forest service roads in Omineca Natural Resource Region

Work to complete maintenance “extremely limited”

CSFS is one of the nine recipients of the award. Pictured [L-R] here are the Executive Director of Communications and Data Governance - Marlaena Mann, Dianna Mould - Nowh Guna Facilitator, Sarah Hein - Elder Advisor, Barby Skaling - Cultural Coordinator. (CSFS photo/Lakes District News)
Carrier Sekani Family Services recognized for reconciliation

Receives BC Reconciliation award

CGL’s graphic of the month showing planned activity for summer. (CGL update/Lakes District News)
Coastal GasLink reaches 692 km pipe delivery milestone

2 new COVID cases linked with pipeline accomodations

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)
‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

A map showing where the most number of cases were recorded from April 23 to 29. This map, revealing a breakdown of infections by neighborhood, was pulled from a data package leaked to the Vancouver Sun last week (and independently verified).
36 Abbotsford schools flagged for COVID-19 exposures in the last 2 weeks, shattering record

Clearbrook Elementary recorded an ‘exposure’ on all 11 school days

Canada’s chief public health officer is reminding Canadians even those who are fully vaccinated are not immune from transmitting the COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns full vaccination does not equal full protection from COVID-19

Post-inoculation, Theresa Tam says the risk of asymptomatic infection and transmission is far lower but not obsolete

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel. (Reddit/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

Chevy stranded on a ledge above a rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake, April 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)
Police officer and fire chief team up in risky rescue of stranded dog near Logan Lake

Chevy, a rescue dog, needed rescuing again after getting stuck on a ledge above rocky canyon

Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. government to give more than $8 million for programs to curb gang violence

221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts among others will receive a one-time grant

Gord Judson steers his log truck down a forest service road, using two-way radio and call signals to mark his position for oncoming traffic. (B.C. Forest Safety Council)
Planning some B.C. wilderness fishing? Don’t catch a log truck

Remote recreation areas bracing for heavy pandemic pressure

Most Read