Country Music Association of Ontario Rising Star nominee Dustin Bird was one of the voices on “Together, We’re Strong.” (Curtis Bird/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

Brian John Harwood of Kansas Stone and Dustin Bird have gathered their friends in the music industry to deliver a new single, “Together We’re Strong.”

The video for the track is in memory of Capt. Jennifer Casey and features clips from the Royal Canadian Air Forces’ Snowbirds and of Capt. Jennifer Casey herself, who was excited about spreading inspiration across Canada through her work on this project.

“We were devastated to learn of the tragic loss of Capt. Casey,’ Bird said. “As Canadians, we wanted to use the power of music to encourage and bring people together in a time of adversity.”

Proceeds from the track will be donated to the Unison Benevolent Fund, a Canadian music industry charity whose mission is to help professional music-makers in times of hardship, illness or economic difficulties.

The duo co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists, including Langley’s Aaron Pritchett, Cory Marks, Jason McCoy, Alee, and Jason Blaine – among many others including both Harwood and Bird.

“Staying positive together is the one thing that we have the power of doing. Unity is strength,” added Harwood.

As the live music and touring industry has come screeching to a halt, many artists are struggling to find ways to keep the music playing during the time of COVID-19.

Harwood and Bird said the project works to uplift everyone including other artists, fans and the worldwide country community, while raising funds for those struggling within the music industry.

Amanda Power, Unison’s executive director, added that now more than ever, members of our music community are depending on Unison’s COVID-19 Relief Program.

“Thanks to the generous efforts of the artists involved, every dollar raised from ‘Together We’re Strong’ will allow us to provide direct relief for music-makers and music professionals during this difficult time,” Power explained.

To donate, people can text UNISON to 45678 or visit unisonfund.ca, where donations will be matched by Spotify.

Since its release there have been almost 60,000 streams on Spotify and over 20,000 video views.

Artists featured on Together, We’re Strong:

Kansas Stone (Barrie, ON)

Alee (Edmonton, AB)

Jason McCoy & Clayton Bellamy (of The Road Hammers) (Barrie, ON) Cory Marks (North Bay, ON)

Alli Walker (PEI)

Ches Anthony (Saskatchewan)

Danielle Bourjeaurd (ON)

Dani Strong (ON)

Chris Buck (BC)

The Heels (BC)

Jason Blaine (Pembroke, ON)

Dustin Bird (Stirling, ON)

Aaron Allen (London, ON)

Aaron Pritchett (BC)

Chrystal Leigh (of Sons of Daughters) (BC)

Special Guests in video for Together, We’re Strong:

The Washboard Union Gord Bamford

Beverly Mahood Jason Benoit

Chris Labelle

Peter Walker (KX96)

The Good Brothers

Tom Cochrane

Kelly Prescott

Russell Decarle (Prairie Oyster)

Paul Ferguson (Cool100)

Tracy Martin (CCMA)

Nice Horse

Royale Lynn

Kendra Kay

Sacha

Cory Kelly (Tour Bus Ent./Complete Country) Chris Bray

Rich Cloke

Jamie Warren

Verle Mobbs (CMAOntario) Vanessa Marie Carter Dani Doucette

Kelsi Mayne

River Town Saints Dan Sadowski Stephano Barberis Missy Knott Genevieve Fisher

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

charityMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bateman program encourages people to sketch outside, connect with nature

Just Posted

Graduation plans in Fort St. James for Class of 2020

Fort St. James Secondary School is set to have their graduation on June 19.

RCMP lay out yearly ongoing concerns in letter to municipal council

The letter was provided as part of Fort St. James detachment’s annual performance plan.

New emergency and public alerts system released by the RDBN

This new mass communication system is called Voyent Alert.

“The Great Regional Air Hug” being organized by the Vanderhoof International Airshow Society

A multi-aircraft flyover over the region is being planned for August 15.

B.C. government eyes antlerless moose harvest increase in bid to save caribou

Antlerless moose hunts reduce predation for threatened mountain caribou, says ministry

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

The victim went to a Lower Mainland RCMP detachment with her mother on May 7 to report the incident

B.C. ordered to pay family of tubing accident victim $150K

Andrew Barrie and two others died in 2012 after they went over Cascade Falls while tubing

Spot prawn season is open in B.C., and this year it’s staying local

The usual export plan is off because of COVID-19, so fishermen are hoping to sell fresh, local

New Gold to sell Blackwater Gold project for $190 million

The company made the announcement on Tuesday, June 9.

‘Lucky to be alive’: Jet skier rescued after running out of fuel on northern B.C. river

A helicopter and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the rescue

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Most Read