”American Idol” contestant Tyson Venegas on the TV show Sunday, left, and as a seven-year-old in 2013 at the BC Junior Talent Search in Surrey.

”American Idol” contestant Tyson Venegas on the TV show Sunday, left, and as a seven-year-old in 2013 at the BC Junior Talent Search in Surrey.

Watch American Idol ‘Platinum Ticket’ singer wow crowd at a B.C. talent contest 10 years ago

Tyson Venegas thrilled contest judges with his voice Sunday, a decade after doing so in Surrey

American Idol’s latest “Platinum Ticket” contestant was wowing Metro Vancouver-area crowds with his singing 10 years ago, long before his acclaimed performance on the television show Sunday (Feb. 19).

Tyson Venegas, 17, impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with his rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” over the weekend, earning a special pass to the Hollywood round of the contest.

The judges were floored by Venagas’ vocals.

“You sang notes and runs that I haven’t felt in my body in a long time, and I felt so connected. I felt alive,” Perry raved.

“He’s claiming to be 17 years old but he’s performing like a 45-year-old,” Ritchie added.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

In Surrey a decade ago, as a seven-year-old sensation, Tyson won the 2013 BC Junior Talent Search contest at Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair.

Many of those in the audience figured he’d be a star one day, after hearing his version of the R&B classic “Route 66.”

Video of the song is posted on the Now newspaper’s Youtube channel.

A year later, in 2014, Tyson sang “O Canada” during Surrey’s Canada Day celebration in Cloverdale.

CLICK HERE to watch a 24-second clip of the performance.

On his Facebook page this week, Tyson thanked the three judges for sending him to the Hollywood round of American Idol.

“I hit the jackpot!” he exclaimed.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

LifeMusic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New this week: Hanks, Lambert, ‘Bruiser’ and ‘Snowfall’

Just Posted

The Williams Lake Stampeders and Nechako North Stars battled it out Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, with the Stamps winning 6-2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stampeders, Nechako North Stars face-off for third CIHL playoff game Sunday, Feb. 19

After winning the Intermediate Division title at the All Native Basketball Tournament against the Skidegate Saints, tournament MVP Rylan Adams of the Prince Rupert Cubs rushed into the stands to celebrate with his grandparents. (Thom Barker photo)
Hometown team prevails in Intermediate Division at All Native tourney

Seniors Division MVP Desi Collinson prepares to make a move on Burnaby’s Ronnie Battle during the final at the All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 18 in Prince Rupert. (Melissa Ash photo)
Skidegate finds its way back to All Native tourney glory with Seniors Division championship

Gitmidiik celebrates their victory over Hydaburg in the Masters Division final at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert Feb. 18. (Thom Barker photo)
Gitmidiik three-peats as All Native Masters champion