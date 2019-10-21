Conservative candidate Heather Leung in the Burnaby North–Seymour riding (HeatherLeung.com)

Burnaby ‘Conservative’ candidate scores thousands of votes after being kicked out by party

Heather Leung was removed due to homophobic comments

“Conservative” candidate Heather Leung won nearly one-fifth of the popular vote in her Burnaby-North Seymour riding, according to early results from Elections Canada.

Voters checked Leung’s name off on the ballot despite the Conservatives booting her in early October after videos surfaced of her making homophobic comments.

At the time, the Conservatives said they were ousting her due to comments about how “‘homosexuals recruit’ children and describing the sexual orientation of the LGBTQ community as ‘perverted.’”

However, because Leung was kicked out of the party after the deadline to name a new candidate has already passed, she stayed on the ballot under the Conservative banner. As of 9 p.m. on Monday night, Leung had 5,454 votes. Liberal Terry Beech has won the riding, according to early projections.

“I have used the tagline “Running Independently” because I am listed as a Conservative on the ballot even though the national party has abandoned me. #elxn2019 #cdnpoli,” Heather Leung tweeted on Oct. 10, days after being kicked out.

READ MORE: Liberals win most seats in Election 2019, but will need opposition help

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day
Next story
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier loses his seat

Just Posted

Climate, reconciliation and industry top all candidates agenda in Terrace

Debate was the candidate’s last opportunity to address voters in a public forum

Climate change, economy and reconciliation take centre stage at Oct. 15 All-Candidates Forum

Six of the eight candidates were in attendance at the Smithers event

Career fair a success for many

700 job hunters visited the Black Press Extreme Education and career fair in Prince George Oct. 11

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Most Read