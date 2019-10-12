A screenshot of Elections Canada’s website showing a map directing voters to the wrong end of Cedar Road. (Elections Canada image)

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

Voters aren’t being asked to cast their ballots at the landfill, even though a map on Elections Canada’s website might lead them there.

A reader contacted Black Press this week to advise that her efforts to locate her polling station online at elections.ca provided her with a correct address, but was accompanied by a map that directed her to the Nanaimo Regional Landfill on Cedar Road.

“Some people that are going to use the map on the Elections Canada site are going to get frustrated and confused and go to the wrong area and go, ‘what the heck is going on here?’” said Page Escallier.

Her voting place is the North Oyster Community Centre at 13467 Cedar Rd. in Ladysmith, but the Google maps pin is for 1105 Fielding Rd. in Nanaimo, which pins to the landfill at 1105 Cedar Rd., 11.5 kilometres away from the community centre.

“It will get them to the complete opposite end of Cedar Road,” Escallier said.

Andrea Marantz, spokesperson for Elections Canada in B.C., noted that a disclaimer on the website notes that map data is offered for convenience purposes, provided by Google Maps, and is accompanied by a ‘report a map error’ link.

“Of course the intent is to be helpful,” she said. “There certainly have been glitches from time to time, but generally, it has been extremely reliable.”

She said Elections Canada wishes to know about any errors in polling station addresses as soon as possible, and is “very responsive” to fixing those mistakes.

RELATED: Incorrectly listed polling station address sends Oak Bay voters to liquor store

READ ALSO: Nanaimo-Ladysmith candidates share priorities and reasons for running


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
No holiday for campaigning leaders on Thanksgiving weekend, but pace slows

Just Posted

Career fair a success for many

700 job hunters visited the Black Press Extreme Education and career fair in Prince George Oct. 11

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative

Come see who’s hiring

Black Press Career Fair to be held in Prince George Oct 10.

Molly Wickham endorses Skeena-Bulkley Valley Green candidate Mike Sawyer

In July, Wickham filed a lawsuit against CGL over the destruction of the Gidimt’en checkpoint camp

NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach calls on opponents to sign petition against open-net fish farming

Conservative candidate Claire Rattée declined to sign

No holiday for campaigning leaders on Thanksgiving weekend, but pace slows

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are now open

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

PHOTOS: Kipchoge becomes first runner to dip under 2 hours for marathon

Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocks 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds

Mourners gather for slain teenager’s funeral in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s obituary says he also had ‘a loving heart for animals’

1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

Fifty-nine per cent of men said society expects them to be ‘emotionally strong and not show weakness’

Dog owners have reduced risk of dying from heart problems, says researcher

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.8 million people taken from 10 studies

‘Guess what honey, I’m that butthead’: B.C. couple wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

Langley’s Mark and Rosslynn Denton spend the weekend pondering how to use this week’s 6/49 windfall

Most Read