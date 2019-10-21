Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday tonight, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time and the Bloc Quebecois is resurgent in Quebec.

Polls are open in British Columbia until 7 p.m. local time:

Poll location in Fort St.James

David Hoy Elementary School, 450 Birch Street, Fort St. James

Poll locations in Smithers (check your voter card or visit elections.ca to find your poll).

Glenwood Hall, 13804 Telkwa High Road

St. Joseph’s School, 4054 Broadway Avenue

Poll locations in Telkwa

Telkwa Community Hall, 1380 Birch Street

Poll locations in the Hazeltons

Gitksan Wet-Suweten Education Centre, 4125 River Road, Hazelton

Irwin Stege Community Centre, 4633 Tenth Avenue, New Hazelton

Poll Locations in Kispiox Valley

Kispiox Community Hall, 1296 Lax See’l Avenue

Kispiox Valley Community Hall, 2489 Kispiox Valley Road

Who is running in Skeena-Bulkley Valley?

In alphabetical order by last name, the candidates are:

Taylor Bachrach, NDP

Dave Birdi, Liberal

Jody Craven, People’s Party

Danny Nunes, Independent

Claire Rattée, Conservative

Merv Ritchie, Independent

Michael Sawyer, Green

Rod Taylor, Christian Heritage

