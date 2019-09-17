Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

A federal election candidate in the Lower Mainland has drawn the ire of Canadian comedian and political satirist Rick Mercer, after one of his most well-known quotes was falsely used in a meme.

Mercer took to Twitter on Tuesday morning, telling fans that the meme – a viral photo or video whose message has been altered with text to be funny – is fake after it was posted by the Burnaby North–Seymour Conservative Constituency Association, whose candidate is Heather Leung, earlier this week.

The meme, which was deleted as of Tuesday afternoon, shows a photo of Mercer with a message to vote for the Conservative Party of Canada:

“If you’re between the age of 18 and 25 and you want to scare the hell out of the people that run this country, this time around do the unexpected. Take 20 minutes out of your day and do what young people all around the world are dying to do. Vote Conservative,” the meme says.

Mercer also tagged Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer on Twitter and the “good folks at” his party headquarters, saying the quote was “Not True. All Fake. Please Stop.”

According to the Burnaby Now newspaper, this isn’t the first contentious meme posted to the constituency association’s Facebook page.

Earlier this month, a cartoon meme was posted showing Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau on the edge of a cliff with the words, “CHOOSE FORWARD.”

Simon Jefferies, a spokesperson on Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s communications team, confirmed in an email to Black Press Media that the meme featuring Mercer has has been deleted and that “the individual who shared it is not involved on the local campaign.”

He did not specify who the person who made the social media post was, nor their role in the campaign. He also did not specify when the post was deleted.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP’s Singh seeks urban support with housing billions, avoids deficit questions

Just Posted

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

Annual Terry Fox run held in the region

Fort St. James held their annual Terry Fox run at Cottonwood Park.… Continue reading

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

Bargain Basement moves to a new location

Photos: Community based thrift store provides necessary resources to residents

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Most Read