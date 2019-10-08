Trudeau campaigns up north as Scheer and Singh make for Toronto after debate

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau responds to a question during the Federal leaders debate in Gatineau, Que. on Monday October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

English-language debate is done. Next, the official French-language debate on Thursday

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is touting his party’s climate-change policies in Iqaluit today, the first party leader to go to the North in this federal election campaign.

He’s to appear with the Liberal candidate in Nunavut, Megan Pizzo-Lyall, emphasizing climate change’s dangers to the Arctic and meeting with Inuit elders.

Then Trudeau flies back south to Toronto, which is where Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and New Democrat Jagmeet Singh are spending the day.

Singh is promising to talk about a new deal for young people at a record label east of downtown, the part of the city where New Democrats stand the best chance of picking up seats.

Scheer has events in the suburbs of Markham and Mississauga, where his own party hopes to take seats from Liberals.

The Greens’ Elizabeth May, meanwhile, is campaigning in Montreal alongside former New Democrat MP Pierre Nantel.

With the English-language debate behind them, the leaders have a couple of days to hit the trail again before digging in to prepare for the last debate of the campaign, the official French-language debate on Thursday evening.

The Canadian Press

