(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

2 dead after crash on Highway 5 south of Blue River

The highway is now open to alternating traffic

Two people are dead after a vehicle they were travelling in crashed into the load of a semi-trailer Wednesday, about 10 kilometres south of Blue River.

Sgt. Grant Simpson of the Clearwater RCMP detachment confirmed to the Clearwater Times that a vehicle travelling northbound crossed into the oncoming lane. A semi-trailer carrying a wide load of heavy equipment honked its horn in an attempt to warn the driver.

Simpson said the driver did not correct their path and unfortunately collided with the semi-trailer’s load.

The two occupants of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway had been closed for several hours, but is now open to alternating traffic.


