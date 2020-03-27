BC Hockey and the Vancouver Canucks are encouraging stick taps for health care workers every night at 7 p.m. (Facebook page)

BC Hockey, Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

Families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks at 7 p.m. and post to social media

BC Hockey and the Vancouver Canucks are encouraging hockey families to join the chorus of others across the province in showing their support for health care workers.

Much like the Make Some Noise For Our Essential Service Workers campaign, the idea is to show health care workers how much they are appreciated for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic by tapping their hockey sticks every night at 7 p.m.

Read More: Williams Lake resident encourages everyone to ‘make some noise’ for essential workers

BC Hockey families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks, and post to social media with the hashtags #HealthCareHeroes, #sticktapping and #sticksalute.

Several current and former Canucks, such as Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, Brendan Morrison, Darcy Rota, Mason Raymond, Alex Edler, Chris Tanev, Troy Stecher, Brandon Sutter and Thatcher Demko, have also given heartfelt messages to health care workers by video.

“Our health care workers are the true superstars,” said Morrison. “They’re on the lines, in the trenches doing everything for us.”

