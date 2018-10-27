UPDATE: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

A police official says there are “multiple casualties” in a shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

A suspect in custody. Three police officers were also shot.

Commander Jason Lando told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

He said the public should “shelter in place” and report any unusual activity.

Pittsburgh tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues, and the synagogue is at that intersection.

The congregation’s president declined to comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Oil companies have motorists over a barrel

One thing is for certain – gas prices will increase

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset was the only First Nation along Hwy 16 still without full cell service.

Province provides funding for adult literacy through CNC

$342,390 to flow through the CNC to support 16 community adult literacy program partners

Prince George mill workers on picket line as northern union’s rotating strikes continue

“If you come to work and there’s a picket line, join in and show your solidarity,” says union leader

Five local kids take dream trip to Disneyland

The trip was funded by Dreams Take Flight

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

Wow! Dodgers top Boston in 18th inning, longest Series game

Max Muncy’s home run leading off the bottom of the 18th inning finally ended the longest World Series game in history early Saturday

B.C. filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary

Mike McKinley’s Toad People won an award at the Wildscreen Panda Awards Oct. 19

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

Canadian Holocaust denier guilty of inciting hatred in German court

Monika Schaefer of Jasper, Alta., was in Germany visiting family when she was arrested in January on charges of ‘incitement of the people.’ ’

B.C. woman launches campaign for trick-or-treaters who can’t eat candy

The teal pumpkin is a welcome sign for families whose kids can’t have candy

Residential school ‘monster’ now lives in child-welfare system: senator

Sen. Murray Sinclair said there are more children in Canada’s child-welfare system today than there were at the height of residential schools

Most Read