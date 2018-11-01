Trick or Treat on the Avenue in Oak Bay in 2017. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Should Halloween be permanently moved to a Saturday?

Petition to move Halloween to last Saturday of October more than 44,000 signatures strong

A petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October has more than 44,000 signatures.

Started three months ago on Change.org, the petition – which says a holiday deserving of a full day shouldn’t be crammed into two rushed hours on a weekday evening – is nearing its goal of 50,000 names.

From parents lamenting the chaos of getting home after work and getting kids ready, to teachers stressing out about the sugar-fuelled mayhem they endure the following day, all seem to agree that having Halloween on the weekend only had upsides.

“I am signing because I am an elementary school teacher. Halloween is massively disruptive to learning when it falls on a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Saturday is the perfect day,” wrote one supporter.

Safety was also a theme that ran through the comments.

“This makes so much more sense! Parents are racing home in their cars from work while kids are running to their friends’ houses … it’s a safety concern!” wrote another.

What do you think?


 

