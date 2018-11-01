Emergency crews attend a fire after an accident on highway 407, as shown in this still image taken from a video provided by Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, in Toronto on Wednesday Oct. 31, 2018. Officials say two people have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash that sparked a tanker fire on a major toll highway in the Toronto area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Provincial Police-Sergeant Kerry Schmidt

Two killed in Ontario crash that sparked tanker fire

“I could see smoke from kilometres away as I was heading to the scene”

Two men were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that sparked a massive tanker fire on a major toll highway in the Toronto area on Wednesday, emergency officials said.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ont., where provincial police said a westbound tanker crossed several lanes of traffic, jumped a median and collided with an eastbound passenger vehicle. Both vehicles burst into flames and were still smouldering hours later.

In a video posted on Twitter, provincial police spokesman Sgt. Kerry Schmidt described the collision as “massive” and said the investigation would take some time.

“I could see smoke from kilometres away as I was heading to the scene,” Schmidt said later during a media availability at the scene of the crash.

He said both vehicles were “completely consumed in flames.”

Schmidt confirmed Wednesday night the victims were a 41-year-old male truck driver from Brampton, Ont., and a 49-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont.

Deputy Chief Andrew Zvanitajs with the Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved a tanker trailer carrying liquid fuel.

“When our firefighters arrived, they weren’t able to get close to it because of the heat coming off of it,” Zvanitajs said in a phone interview.

“But that type of heavy black smoke, and that amount of flame, would lead them to believe that it’s a liquid fuel product of some sort … gasoline or diesel would be the most commonly transported.”

Zvanitajs said crews used specialized foam to fight the blaze, and the flames were under control by 7 p.m. He expected firefighters would be on the scene for several more hours.

York Region spokeswoman Kylie Doerner said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and no one was taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, Mississauga resident Robert Kostiuk said he was returning home from work in Pickering, Ont., when he saw a vehicle ahead of him heading toward the median.

“When I saw it driving sideways, I knew that something was wrong,” said Kostiuk.

Kostiuk, who works for Ontario Power Generation, recorded the fiery crash on his dashboard camera and posted the video to YouTube. He said he’s never seen anything this bad.

The highway was closed in both directions between Keele and Dufferin streets well into the evening. Schmidt said he expected the westbound lanes to reopen overnight, but the eastbound lanes could remain closed until early Thursday morning.

Schmidt said there was some concern about fuel from the tanker spilling into a nearby waterway, and workers from the provincial Environment Ministry were assessing the scene.

He said the extreme heat from the blast has the potential to damage not only vehicles, but the road surface itself, which may need to be repaved.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Halloween is coming, so be scared, but be safe

Parents and motorists have a huge responsibility on Halloween night

EDITORIAL: Oil companies have motorists over a barrel

One thing is for certain – gas prices will increase

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset was the only First Nation along Hwy 16 still without full cell service.

Province provides funding for adult literacy through CNC

$342,390 to flow through the CNC to support 16 community adult literacy program partners

Prince George mill workers on picket line as northern union’s rotating strikes continue

“If you come to work and there’s a picket line, join in and show your solidarity,” says union leader

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Two killed in Ontario crash that sparked tanker fire

“I could see smoke from kilometres away as I was heading to the scene”

Halloween havoc: Virtanen scores 2 as Canucks beat Blackhawks 4-2

WATCH: Canucks take over top spot in division

B.C. pot shop handed first recreational licence

A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million

Ontario professor demands public apology for Playboy remarks made at convocation ceremony

Johanna Weststar questions the sincerity of the apology issued by both the school and philanthropist Aubrey Dan

Caucasian employees win discrimination case against former employer at B.C. resort

Sexual harassment-related complaint also included

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Most Read