UPDATE: Highway 1 open between Revelstoke and Golden following avalanche

The road was closed for nearly nine hours

Crews clearing snow and debris off Highway 1 east of Revelstoke on March 29. (Rocky Mountain District twitter)

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden reopened last night just after 12:00 a.m. after an avalanche slid onto the road.

The avalanche occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday (March 29) afternoon and the road remained closed for nearly nine hours.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 – Highway is now open between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC following an avalanche earlier. Expect delays to remain the area due to congestion. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 30, 2022

An overhead shot of the avalanche that struck Highway 1 on March 29. (Rocky Mountain District twitter)

An avalanche has closed Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden. (John Lilley/Facebook photo)

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to an avalanche.

According to DriveBC, there is a high avalanche risk on the 142.5 km stretch of road between the two communities.

An assessment is currently in progress.

No detour available.

DriveBC is expected to provide an update at 5:00 p.m. (PDT).

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 is closed in both directions between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC due to an avalanche. Assessment in progress, no detour available. Next update at 5:00 PM PDT. ℹ️ More information: https://t.co/EhErr7rQYp — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 29, 2022

