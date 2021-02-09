Do you have a letter to the editor?

Do you have a letter to the editor?

Coun. Dr. Paul Stent writes weekly letter to residents in Fort St. James

By Dr. Paul Stent, Fort St. James councillor

Greetings to all the good people living near to Stuart Lake, from the Mayor, Councillors and staff of the District of Fort St. James.

We have only had one new case, and no hospitalizations for the severe disease since the last newsletter. The next step in the immunization of our community members will be the second dose to those vaccinated in Phase 1 of the programme shown last week. We have not yet flattened the provincial curve, although it is not rising as steeply as it was in November/December. (People in Vancouver having big parties in penthouses have no doubt played their part in assisting the virus to spread further!)

Our concern for the first nine months or more, has been to avoid being infected with the virus and especially, avoid passing it to our elders and other medically vulnerable residents, who are more likely to suffer severe illness should they get infected. Apart from these concerns, the pandemic has had other negative impacts on our lives. Most people have been experiencing financial difficulties, due to closure of workplaces and layoffs; in addition to the psycho-social impacts of lost opportunities to socialize with family and friends, and to participate in recreational pursuits. Something that may not be as clearly evident, to those among us who do not know the individuals concerned, is the way in which COVID-19 has been both magnifying and contributing to Canada’s mental health crisis.

Healthcare workers have all been experiencing an increase in their stress levels, not only from fears of getting infected themselves, but with the increased workload of sick patients. They are also fearful of taking the infection back to their family members. The same applies to essential workers who come into close contact with the public, such as RCMP offices, firefighters, paramedics and grocery and other store workers. Mental health counsellors have also all being experiencing an increase in their workload with a corresponding increase in the level of their personal stress.

Studies have shown us that the use of alcohol and other substances increased significantly in 2020 compared to previous years, as a result of social distancing and self-isolation. Among those already struggling with substance abuse, alcohol and drug use has increased further, and many of these people have developed medical problems related to this, making them more susceptible to severe COVID-19 should they get infected. BC pediatricians state that the mental health of the majority of school students appears to derive benefit from being in the school environment.

The mental health effects have been particularly noticeable in children and adolescents. Most may just be experiencing increased feelings of depression from being away from their friends, as well as feelings of anxiety about returning to school, where they might become infected with the virus. Those who have been previously suffering from anxiety, depression and eating disorders, have almost all experienced deterioration in their symptoms, which may, of course, be further aggravated by increased abuse of alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs. Hospital staff and mental health counsellors are seeing an increase in the number of adolescents and youth presenting to see them expressing thoughts of suicide, or actually being brought in, having made attempts to end their lives.

We all need to talk to our kids, find out how they’re feeling and let them know that we can be there for them. If things are not well, remember that there are excellent services available: Call the Health Centre in Fort, Nak’azdli, Binche or Tl’azt’em to have a visit (virtually or in-person) with your doctor or a nurse or contact Connexus for child, adolescent and youth counselling. In addition, there are a number of free services available online or by telephone, which can be accesses both routinely or when in crisis.

Our message to all remains unchanged – Firstly, please be kind to yourselves and one another (ask for help if you need it and offer it to other – sometimes a phone call or chat while walking together can make a big difference). Secondly, do not let up your efforts to keep our community safe from COVID-19. Continue masking, social distancing and avoiding large indoor gathering, washing your hands regularly. These are still the main stages of prevention. Thirdly, outdoor exercise is great for prevention and treatment of depression and anxiety (and physical health in general), so take your kids and dogs out for a walk in the fresh air.

Below are some phone numbers with some helpful people:

Binche – 250.648.3673

District of Fort St. James – 250.996.8233

Nak’azdli – 250.996.7400

Tl’azt’en – 250.648.3350

Connexus – 250.996.1645

Foundry (ages 12 to 24) – 833.308.6379

Kids Help Line (24/7) – 800.668.6868

Kelty Mental Health Resources – keltymentalhealth.ca (Urgent phone – 800.784.2433)

CoronavirusLetters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: It’s time for Canadian politicians to ‘level the digital playing field’ for news

Just Posted

B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C.’s Ombudsperson investigated the District of Fort St. James on issues of transparency

“Partial compliance isn’t a complete answer,” stated the Ombudsperson’s annual report

Do you have a letter to the editor?
Coun. Dr. Paul Stent writes weekly letter to residents in Fort St. James

By Dr. Paul Stent, Fort St. James councillor Greetings to all the… Continue reading

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge left residents cut off from neighbouring communities. (Facebook photo)
Kispiox Bridge opens to light vehicle traffic but repair work is ongoing

First responders are on standby to provide aid to cut-off residents

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge has residents cut off indefinitely and awaiting a detour that could take a week to open and take them 233 kilometres out of their way just to get to Hazelton. (Facebook photo)
Damaged bridge cuts off Kispiox residents

It could be a week before a 233 kilometre detour is available, bridge closed indefinitely

Arctic air is forecast to envelop much of B.C. this week, says Environment Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin expected to reach -30C overnight this week, special weather statement in effect

Nighttime temperatures in Vanderhoof will reach -27C Sunday night, Feb. 7 with a windchill of -39C

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Most Read