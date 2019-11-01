Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday celebrity stylist Kim XO Appelt takes us into the closet of YouTuber Sunny Lenarduzzi.

Kim removes everything out of Sunny’s closet in order to find the simple basics that are easy to style.

From belts to shoes, to bags, Appelt organizes everything into piles; the yes, the no and the maybe.

While going through the closet, Sunny questions Kim on how to wear certain items that might end up in the yes pile.

Kim lends her expertise to ensure Sunny keeps the items that she will get the most out of, from keeping returning trends to ditching clothes she hasn’t worn in more than a year.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: Aritzia fall haul

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
1958 MGA is owner’s dream car

Just Posted

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Prince George woman missing for over a month

RCMP are requesting the public’s help after a woman from Prince George… Continue reading

Conifex’s forest tenure has been transferred to Hampton Lumber in Fort St. James

Hampton has committed to building a sawmill and getting it operational within 36 months

Transit, financial crisis and more discussed during regular public meeting

Some residents in Fort St. James would like to see a skate park in the community

Wind storm causes power outages across the north

Several residents in Fort St. James were in the dark for over 40 hours last week

Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

‘Orcas are not for entertainment:’ Activist plans to disrupt West Coast whale watching

Victoria man plans to demonstrate with his 75-foot vessel Seaquarium’s Shame in the Salish Sea

B.C. company files patent for real-life Harry Potter ‘Invisibility Cloak’

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Couple missing for days in Kootenay backcountry found after stomping ‘HELP’ into snow

Catherine Gibbons, 22, and Damon Brodeur, 24, were missing for nearly a week

‘It’s more than a lost pet, it’s a family member’: Rossland residents help find Molly the dog

Molly the dog didn’t find its way home; home found its way to Molly.

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Most Read