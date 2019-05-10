Kim XO helps you find the best pair of white jeans for the season

Fashion Fridays: White jeans for spring

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about the quintessential look for spring and summer – white jeans.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet explains the basics of styling white jeans for this season.

Moving out of the dark jeans of winter and into the light jeans for spring, Kim XO says she has even worn white jeans on a plane and you can too.

Armed with a Tide pen, Applet says the secret to wearing white jeans is to not care how dirty they get.

Watch this episode where Kim tells you how to pull off white-on-white or the business casual white jeans look.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

View this post on Instagram

Views from above ✈️ #Kimxo #travel

A post shared by Kim XO | Fashion Stylist (@stylebykimxo) on

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spring salads from Chef Heidi Fink

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

Firefighters from Smithers, Telkwa and Houston on scene, video to follow

Category 2 open fires are now prohibited within the Stuart Nechako forest districts

BC Wildfire Service is implementing this prohibition because of dry and hot conditions in the forecast

Fatal crash occurred three hours into aerial mapping flight

Second fatality victim identified as Amir Sedghi, an analyst with Precision Vectors

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Most Read