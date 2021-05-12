Sarah D'Arcey, fashion stylist. Photography by Lia Crowe

Life, Style Etc. with Fashion Stylist Sarah D’Arcey

Helping people find confidence through what they wear

  • May. 12, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

“Insane, but in the best way” is how one of Sarah’s mentors, brand strategist Marc Stoiber, once described her. The occasion was a photo shoot when Sarah turned a real croissant into a crossbody bag.

Moreover, Sarah has never met a red carpet she didn’t love, she thrives on working under pressure and lives by a mantra that there are no regrets in life, just lessons learned.

Sarah started styling with the goal of being a fashion buyer while attending George Brown College in Toronto.

“I thought I wanted to be a fashion buyer because you got to go to the shows and see the collections, but I didn’t think about what happened after that. Anyone who knows me knows that I am terrible at math and there is a lot more to buying than just choosing what you like. I switched gears and I volunteered backstage at the LG Fashion Week for Canadian brands. I was drawn to how each outfit came together, so I took a styling course through George Brown and was hooked.”

Asked what fires her up the most about her work, Sarah says, “I love the thrill of finding the perfect look and the smile and confidence it brings to my clients’ faces. And, while I love the red carpet, that mentality transcends into my work for editorial jobs and personal-styling clients. I am passionate about helping people find confidence through what they wear.”

Sarah says that gratitude has been at the core of her success. “There have been a number of people who have shaped my journey and I wouldn’t be living this life without their mentorship and support. I have been really blessed by some amazing opportunities to grow my brand and, although it is sometimes scary to go to the next level, I love that uncertain feeling because to me it symbolizes growth.”

This past year, Sarah says, has been contrary to her usual fast-paced life, as she’s had the opportunity to slow down while helping her Dad renovate and sell his house.

“It made me realize that the most important things in life are not things. It’s time well spent, experiences and walking my Dad’s bloodhound, Guido. Who would have thought a little home renovation would teach that?”

When it comes to style, Sarah feels that Giorgio Armani said it best: “The difference between style and fashion is quality.” Sarah adds: “My style has evolved a lot over the years. I used to think that every event, appearance or occasion required a new outfit. Now I am passionate about living with fewer, better things and I’m a huge fan of creating your own ‘you-niform.’ Mine is currently a slip dress, oversize blazer and a chunky pair of Prada boots.”

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Sarah Jessica Parker.

Favourite artist: Andy Warhol.

Piece of art: Campbell’s Soup Cans (Andy Warhol).

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Marc Jacobs.

Favourite musician: Eric Church.

Era of time that inspires your style: ’90s.

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: Sex and the City.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc and Quails’ Gate Pinot Noir.

Album on current rotation: 61 Days in Church (Eric Church). I am a huge country music fan!

Favourite flower: White roses.

Favourite city to visit: Paris and New York City.

Favourite app: Pinterest—so much inspiration!

Favourite place in the whole world: Anywhere that inspiration strikes! But it’s hard to beat having an Aperol Spritz on the Seine in Paris.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: People being kind and belief in the human spirit to do good.

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: Silk dress, oversize blazer, military boot.

All-time favourite piece: Chanel pin.

Currently coveting: Fendi medium Peekaboo ISeeU bag.

Favourite pair of shoes: Vince suede high-tops.

Favourite day bag: Marc Jacobs camera bag.

Favourite work tool: iPhone.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: Birks Round Cut 3-Prong Solitaire Diamond Earrings.

Fashion obsession: Menswear for women.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Belts.

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: NARS Orgasm Blush.

Moisturizer: My skincare is from a clean beauty company called MisMacK.

Scent: Chanel N. 5—I am on my last bottle bought in Paris!

Must-have hair product: 8H Magic Night Serum Nutritive by Kerastase.

Beauty secret: Drink lots of water.

Reading Material

What you read online for style: WWD (the fashion bible).

Fave print magazine: British Vogue.

Fave style blog: Olivia Palermo’s The Edit.

Coffee table book/photography book: Bill Blass.

Last great read: Grace: A Memoir by Grace Coddington.

Book currently reading: A Promised Land by Barack Obama.

Favourite book of all time: The Sartorialist by Scott Schuman.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

FashionLifestyleStyle

Previous story
In Studio with Artist Elizabeth Cross

Just Posted

Pictured above is a BCEHS re-enactment of paramedics attending an overdose. Toxic illicit drugs have claimed the lives of 498 British Columbians in the first three months of 2021, said the BC Coroners Service. (BCEHS photo)
Increase in overdose cases a concern: Fort St. James RCMP

Police issue public health announcement

A dog appears to smile after receiving dental care Friday, March 19 at the Quesnel Veterinary Clinic. (Quesnel Veterinary Clinic Facebook)
Quesnel Veterinary Clinic to assist Fort St. James pet-owners

Staff planning to offer services over several days

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes shared this photo of the binders and binders of letters and paperwork she’s received on area roads in the past few years. (Submitted photo)
Cariboo MLAs call on province to fix region’s roads

Minister Rob Fleming said more resources were on the way to the region

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty advises Conservative leader Erin O’Toole on mental health and wellness. (House of Commons Photography)
Cariboo-Prince George MP calling for 1-year deadline to establish 3-digit suicide hotline

Todd Doherty’s motion calling for 9-8-8 as a national hotline passed unanimously in December

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations said in a release that continued use of forest service roads by heavy industrial traffic has resulted in severe and unprecedented damage across the Omineca Natural Resource Region. (B.C. government photo)
Soft road conditions force restricted access to forest service roads in Omineca Natural Resource Region

Work to complete maintenance “extremely limited”

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Adam Hamdan has been living in Christina Lake since November 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorist charges given temporary residence in Canada

Adam Hamdan had been facing deportation to Jordan, where he holds citizenship through his Palestinian parents

Lumber is shown in the back of a van in this recent image provided by the Saskatoon Police Service. The skyrocketing prices for lumber is fuelling a trend that has authorities across the country warning builders to keep their guard up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatoon Police Service-Const. Derek Chesney *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘It is a gold mine:’ Builders warned of rising lumber thefts across Canada

Many North American mills curtailed production temporarily earlier in 2020 because of COVID lockdowns

RCMP. (Black Press File)
Major Crimes called in after 2 bodies discovered on remote road near Penticton

A manhunt involving a police helicopter took place on May 10

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver court on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Defence lawyers call foul as Crown counsel granted access to COVID-19 vaccines

Defence attorneys are pushing the province to extend inoculation access to workers in courtrooms across B.C.

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Indigenous leaders are calling for an investigation into the conduct of Mounties on Vancouver Island after two police shootings of members of a small First Nations community in three months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Indigenous leaders call for clarity, investigation into RCMP after B.C. shooting

The RCMP declined to comment on the requests by Indigenous leaders

Colleen Price, Vancouver Island University’s bachelor of science in nursing program chairperson, says she is impressed with how students have persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Next generation of B.C. nurses already showing resilience

University program head says learning had to be adjusted amidst pandemic

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Steve Smith Memorial Bike Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. The youngster’s precocious bike-riding ability is already attracting cycle sponsors. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
2-year-old B.C. bike rider already attracting cycle sponsors

Nanaimo’s Kashius Weme has a knack for extreme cycle sports

Most Read