Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

The Okanagan Stock Show has 4H youth from across the province in Armstrong taking part in events, and some fun and games such as tug-o-war and bubble soccer. (Submitted Photo)

Hundreds of youth and animals from across B.C. have converged in the Okanagan this week.

BC 4H is hosting their Okanagan Stock Show this week at the Armstrong IPE fairgrounds.

This week-long 4H event has been an annual event in the community since it began in 1983. This year’s Stock Show has 100 4H youth from around the Okanagan, Lower Mainland and Island, with 12 4H beef, horse and dog clubs involved.

The 4H motto is “Learn to Do by Doing” and as such the members, ranging in age from nine to 18 are solely responsible for the welfare of their animals with no help from the parents.

See related: BC 4H Club opens new office in Vernon

They are to develop a schedule of feeding, watering, cleaning their animals stalls. When not doing these chores they participate in horse riding lessons, attending ground school which teaches them all different topics related to animal husbandry, illnesses and agriculture. As well they learn to judge and show off their animals.

The 4H program and the Okanagan Stock Show teaches life long skills to our youth. Public speaking, taking care of each other, their animals and their community.

“Our communities benefit from supporting this program by helping to build a strong work ethic in these members,” said Cari Mcluskey, one of the organizers.

See related: 4H Club members learn by doing

Clubs taking part this year are:

– Double L (Kamloops)

– Vernon Young Riders

– Shifting Saddles (Salmon Arm)

– Valley Lopers (Kelowna)

– Rodeo Rednecks (Barrier)

– Kelowna Hoofbeats

– Armstrong Beef

– North Okanagan Beef (Salmon Arm)

– Todd Mountain Beef (Kamloops)

– Horsefly Beef

– Chiliwack Beef

– Saanich Beef (Vancouver Island)

Opening Ceremonies for the show kicked off Wednesday followed by an epic bubble soccer match for the youth.

The week will wrap up with a horse show on Friday, followed by a pancake breakfast and beef sale on Saturday morning.

“Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come out and support the local youth,” said Mcluskey, adding that local B.C. youth 4H members have gone on to become Ambassadors to represent B.C. and Canada in Youth and Agriculture across Canada and abroad.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Just Posted

Community and collaboration drive Binche Fishing Derby

Family time, forward thinking and positive initiatives to be highlighted

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Dr. Paul Stent awarded Key to the Community

On June 4, local physician Dr. Paul Stent was presented with the… Continue reading

Audit finds Canfor did not comply with bridge maintenance legislation

Per a news release issued by the Forest Practices board, an independent… Continue reading

Tenth B.C. Justice Summit continues dialogue on Indigenous justice

Per an information bulletin courtesy of the Ministry of Attorney General and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Canadian prison guards outraged over needle exchange program for inmates

‘This is heading towards condoning drug use behind penitentiary bars,’ union president says

Most Read

  • Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

    Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong