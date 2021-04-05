Erin Cebula. Photography by Darren Hull

Telling Their Stories

Erin Cebula relishes her role as BC Children’s Hospital Lottery spokesperson

Story by Angela Cowan Photography by Darren Hull

 Long a familiar face in Canadian broadcasting, Erin Cebula is as ebullient and genuine in a one-on-one conversation as she is when the cameras are rolling.

Chatting just after doing some voiceover work for the latest BC Children’s Hospital Lottery, she’s energized and excited about the upcoming campaign.

“It’s always the way I start the year, and I look forward to it,” Erin says. “I feel really grateful to have this job. To be with the team and be doing something that’s positive. People need something to get excited about and to get behind. If you’re helping someone else, it always helps you feel better about your own situation.”

After a year of living within the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s perhaps never been truer. And Erin is definitely one for grabbing every opportunity for joy that she can.

She’s a regular contributor to DRIFT magazine—finding hidden getaways around the world—as well as an advocate for a number of organizations that help those in need and put positivity out into the world, including World Vision, the BCSPCA and 2016’s BeYou empowerment campaign for young women.

Her background includes more than 20 years of being on camera, in just about every facet.

She started out learning the technical side of things at BCIT, where she graduated with a diploma in TV broadcasting before landing the arts/entertainment reporter spot at Global BC in 2000, a role she held for 16 years.

Erin also hosted Vancouver talk show Urban Rush, HGTV’s Makeover Wish, and Entertainment Canada, where she covered the gamut of award shows, including the Oscars.

She’s interviewed actors and musicians all the way across the A-list, travelled to dozens of spots around the world, had a cameo in a Michael Bublé music video, and even eaten a scorpion while filming a national network special for Survivor.

“I’m experience-driven; I’m like a junkie for new stuff,” she explains with a laugh.

Erin, who is also co-owner and content creator for Vancouver-based boutique firm Blu Realty, got involved with the BC Children’s Hospital Lottery 12 years ago, and it was one of the best decisions she’s made.

“At the time I was working for ET Canada and for Global BC, and I really wanted to do something that gave back,” she says. “I was just really excited to do something that was helping people, but still using my television background.”

She adds: “I help tell the stories. It’s my job to get people excited about it and help them recognize what their ticket price is going toward. By buying a ticket, you have a really good chance of winning amazing prizes—potentially life-changing prizes—and you know that ticket purchase is going towards changing the life of a sick child and their family.

“My little nephew has been in and out of BC Children’s since he was born, and he’s three now,” she says, her voice softening. “And that’s just one of thousands of stories. Everybody in this province is in some way impacted or connected by the work they do.”

