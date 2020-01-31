The pleasure of leisure

With high fashion, art installations, designer pop-ups, delectable nourishment and a beautiful book corner, the Leisure Center is a concept store inspired by the soul of Vancouver. After spending a delightful day there, Boulevard presents five looks that represent the feeling of the season and the diversity of the centre’s curation.

No need to fly to Toyko, Paris or Milan, Leisure Center offers the best-of-the-best brands and experiences, ranging from fashion apparel to home and lifestyle products. More than a retail store, Leisure Center also host events, designer trunk shows and art exhibitions. It offers an experience: the idea of what we should strive for in our everyday lives, and a beautiful expression of the pleasure of leisure time.

Model: Bridget Boldy, represented by Mode Models International

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

All fashion is from the Leisure Centermode models international where you can find international brands such as Balenciaga, Loewe, Comme des Garçons, Rick Owens, Tom Dixon, ASSOULINE books and Buben & Zorweg. It has a pop-up shop with Wallpaper* magazine and is the only official dealer of Fornasetti in Canada.

A huge thank you to the team at Leisure Center for hosting our fashion shoot for the day.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

