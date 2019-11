Fort St. James held their annual Pumpkin Walk organized by the district on Oct. 31.

The event was held from 5 pm until 8 pm at the Fort St. James National Historic Park and there was a bonfire, hot dogs and hot chocolate available.

The pumpkins were carved by local elementary students.

Here are some photos from the event.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Pumpkin Walk was held in Fort St. James on Oct. 31. (Submitted photo)

Firefighters at the Pumpkin Walk waiting to set the fireworks off. (Submitted photo)

Shown is a lake house in Fort St. James with halloween decor. (Submitted photo)