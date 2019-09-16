Annual Terry Fox run held in the region

Fort St. James held their annual Terry Fox run at Cottonwood Park.

Residents enjoyed a sunny afternoon with their furry friends, while raising money for cancer research.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Registration point at Cottonwood Park for the 2019 Terry Fox run held at Fort St. James. (Aman Parhar photo)

Shown is the Vanderhoof leg of the Terry Fox run on Sept. 15 as well. (Aman Parhar photos)